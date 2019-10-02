ATLANTIC CITY — President and CEO of Meet AC Jim Wood will be leaving the organization at the end of the year to return to Kentucky and care for his wife, who suffered a fall earlier this year, the organization announced in a release.
Wood is the first CEO of the organization, founded in 2014 as the sales and marketing organization for the city by the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority.
The organization aims to grow the resorts meetings and convention market. It's been successful, the organization says, seeing year-over-year growth since its inception, including $1.9 billion in "economic impact" as a result of almost two million hotel room nights.
Wood, for his part, founded the Atlantic City Sports Commission as a department within the convention, attracting various athletics conferences to the city.
“It has been my pleasure to lead a great staff,” Wood said. “The organization is in great shape for the future.”
