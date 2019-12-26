ATLANTIC CITY — Visitors will learn about the world's largest pipe organ and hear it played during a Curator's Tour and Recital on Monday at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.
The hall's Midmer-Losh pipe organ, built about 90 years ago, is the largest musical instrument ever created. It contains 33,112 pipes, according to the Historic Organ Restoration Committee.
The two-hour tour will begin at 10 a.m. in the lobby. Visitors will be taken through two of the large organ chambers and learn about the organ's technology, including a seven-keyboard console where an organist controls 150 tons of equipment.
The organs of Boardwalk Hall are being restored to their original 1930s condition. Visitors will also tour the restoration shop and meet members of the restoration team as they work.
The Curator’s Tour will be followed by a free organ recital at noon on the Midmer-Losh pipe organ, including holiday songs.
The free recitals are made possible by funds from the Atlantic County Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs, a partner of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.
