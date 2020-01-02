WILDWOOD — A standing-room-only crowd Thursday at City Hall was promised a fresh start and a more accountable government as a new slate of commissioners was sworn in.
Steve Mikulski, Krista Fitzsimons and new Mayor Pete Byron — who was serving as a commissioner in November when he and his running mates swept his friend-turned-political-opponent Ernie Troiano from office — were sworn in by state Senate President Steve Sweeney.
"This is not just a commission that's gonna be for a select few," Byron said. "This is for the whole town."
WILDWOOD — On most days from Labor Day until Election Day, Commissioner Pete Byron, Krista F…
The reorganization meeting felt more like a celebration, with Mikulski wearing a boutonniere and Fitzsimons holding a bouquet. Family and supporters crowded for photos, and Byron's remarks were punctuated by breaks for raucous cheering. All three stressed their appreciation for the city's support and their accountability to voters.
The three agreed Byron would serve as mayor, Fitzsimons would serve as deputy mayor and Mikulski would oversee the Department of Public Affairs & Public Safety.
Fitzsimons won 605 votes in November's election, Byron 599 and Mikulski 592. Troiano won just 447 votes after a year that brought national media attention to the seaside town. Then mayor Troiano said the tradition of playing her rendition of "God Bless America" on the Boardwalk would continue after the Philadelphia Flyers removed their Smith statue in response to the unearthing of Smith singing a racist song written by someone else.
Troiano was first elected as a commissioner in 1999 and first became mayor in 2003. He was recalled and ousted from the mayoralty in 2009 by residents disgruntled about the city's high tax rate, among other issues. He was elected again in 2011, on a ticket with Byron.
The team said they won with old-fashioned door-to-door campaigning. Byron said in November they "touched every door" in the city and heard voters' concerns firsthand.
Fitzsimons, 47 — who was a Wildwood school board member and the program coordinator/planner for the Cape May County Division of Aging and Disability Services at the time of the election — had wanted to run for public office since she was a student at St. Ann's Catholic School and decided last year not to wait any longer. Much of her family flew in from Florida for her swearing-in, she said.
WILDWOOD — With all three seats on the Board of Commissioners up for election this year and …
On Thursday, she credited voters' honesty for their successful campaign.
"I just want to thank the voters of Wildwood for being so brutally honest when we sat with you on your front steps, your front porches, your backyards, your driveways, your kitchens, your living rooms," Fitzsimons said. "We hear you, and we are here for you. And this day is for you."
Mikulski, 54, a Navy veteran and owner of Key West Cafe on Pacific Avenue, said he ran for office after hearing promises that were never kept.
He said the team will need the public's help to be successful.
"2020 will be a historic year for this city," Mikulski said. "Daunting challenges lay before us. I have confidence in our team, our city works and this community. Change is coming for the city. It's a call for action, hard work on behalf of everyone. ... I know you will answer the call."
Sweeney, before reading the new commissioners their oath of office, said he made an appearance to show the state's commitment to Wildwood.
"This is a new decade. It's a new administration," Sweeney said. "Wildwood is very important to the state of New Jersey, and we want to see it healthy and successful. And I want to show my commitment to this new group that the state of New Jersey is here to help."
Byron, 64, said the Farmers Almanac showed a forecast for Wildwood in 2020 of a few clouds giving way to plenty of sunshine, making a comparison to the city's new government. He hopes the city can change, he said.
"Results don't happen overnight. A wave doesn't happen without a ripple," Byron said. "We're gonna need a lot of patience, a lot of support. And I think we've got that. I feel that in this room."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.