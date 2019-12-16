ATLANTIC CITY — City residents are holding a public meeting Monday night to discuss the potential change of government.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall.
Last week, a political action committee called Atlantic City Residents for Good Government submitted a formal petition to the City Clerk's Office with more than 3,000 signatures in favor of altering the form of government form its current mayor-council style to a council-manager format.
The clerk's office has 20 days to certify the signatures. Once certified, a citywide referendum vote would be held within 30 days.
Monday's public meeting is to "educate our voters to vote against this change at the polls," according to an email announcing the event.
