UPPER TOWNSHIP — The historic Tuckahoe Inn overlooking Great Egg Harbor Bay is in a better position for outside dining than many other shore restaurants, with multiple tables overlooking the water and enough space to allow for social distancing.
Protective masks have been purchased for staff members in advance of reopening. According to Gov. Phil Murphy, outside dining will return to New Jersey on June 15, months after he shut down eat-in service in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Tuckahoe is set to resume serving dinner on site Wednesday.
But in the meantime, the restaurant has had to get by on takeout, which owner Tyson Merryman said is something, but not close to enough to remain in operation. Even with outside dining, the restaurant will make a fraction of what it would typically bring in during an average June, when it would have both the outside tables and those inside the restaurant crowded night after night.
Merryman has turned to the federal Payroll Protection Program, a multibillion-dollar program created as part of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act. Businesses can borrow money through the program, administered by local banks and managed through the Small Business Administration. Making it more attractive, the loans can be forgiven entirely if the business meets certain criteria, including bringing back staff and using most of the money for payroll.
But while the Tuckahoe met the requirements, the program did not make much sense for the restaurant until recent amendments eased some restrictions.
“The first and even the second rounds of the PPP really did not work for the majority of businesses in Cape May County because they are in the tourism industry,” said Vicki Clark, president of the Cape May County Chamber of Commerce. “The restraints of the program just were not flexible to the seasonal businesses.”
The first issue — one that was widely reported and quickly addressed — was the process of establishing the number of employees at a business and overall payroll costs, which was used to calculate the loan amount. The requirements would look at the number of employees just before the initial impact of COVID-19, when most shore businesses were closed for the winter.
Now, the program allows business owners to point to any period in the year to establish the base number of employees.
More recent amendments allow more of the money to be put toward overhead and other expenses, and give businesses until the end of the year to spend the money. Originally, businesses had eight weeks to spend the funds.
“For some businesses, that didn’t make sense if they didn’t have any idea when they would be able to get back to work,” said Scott Weldon, a spokesman for U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd. “What this did was allow flexibility on when they can use the money until the end of the year. For seasonal and local businesses, that’s a big deal.”
In Merryman’s case, the original requirements would have meant he had to spend the money by June, while he was still officially closed by the governor’s orders, except for takeout.
Originally, 75% of the money had to go toward payroll for the loan to be forgiven.
“It’s nice that I can bring people back to work, but I can’t afford to buy the food to sell,” Merryman said.
The program is supposed to be for businesses with fewer than 500 employees. Some participants were angry after national chains successfully applied for loans under PPP, although some later returned the money.
At the Tuckahoe, there are usually just over 100 employees when the restaurant is at its busiest. Now, Merryman has a staff of about 24, with most of them working part time. On a recent visit, crew members prepared the back deck for next week’s opening while cleaners worked inside. A “Tuckahoe” face mask was placed over the face of a wooden Indian by the front door.
Merryman, who said most people know him as “Chef Tyson,” described the restaurant as closely entwined with the community, hosting weddings, post-funeral gatherings, baptisms and other events for generations. He’s concerned about the summer and eager to start serving food and drinks on site again.
Merryman declined to say how much the businesses borrowed from PPP. He said staff are keeping a close eye on the program rules, which he said keep changing.
“I’m under the impression that if we don’t follow through with A, B, C and D, you’re going to end up owing it all back,” he said. “You just have to read it and reread it and follow it to the letter.”
Weldon said there may be more changes coming, but he said his office wants to make sure they are improvements for South Jersey. The initial amount for PPP was $349 billion, with another $310 billion approved later. The second wave of funding was more beneficial to the region, he said.
Another amendment allows business owners who have already applied for the loan to modify their original requests. Weldon said officials will continue to evaluate the program and make changes both administratively and through the legislative process.
“As South Jersey continues to stay impacted, we’re going to do what we can,” he said. “If we need to add more funds to it, we would be supportive of that.”
