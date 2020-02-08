ATLANTIC CITY — The Chelsea Economic Development Corp. will hold its second public meeting Monday to gather input from the community on the neighborhood’s needs.
Dave Robbins, president of South Jersey Gas and board chairman of the Chelsea EDC, will speak at the event.
The Chelsea EDC wants to complete a neighborhood plan so it can apply for nearly $1 million in grant funding from sources like the New Jersey Neighborhood Revitalization Tax Credit Program. The NRTC program funds services such as youth job training, homebuyer education programs, child care and transportation assistance. Community members are asked to attend the meeting as public input is evaluated as a condition of receiving funding.
The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. at Our Lady Star of the Sea Memorial Hall on California Avenue. Free parking is available on the street and in the church lots.
For more information, visit chelsea-edc.org or contact Elizabeth Terenik at eterenik@acdevco.org or 609-425-9207.
— Emily Montgomery
