Every child has worries and fears in varying degrees. Some are a normal part of childhood and growing up, while others are not.
Along the way, it is the role of parents to reassure their child and keep a healthy dialogue to help them feel secure, heard and safe as they grow and mature in life to conquer their day.
We teach our children to fear running into a busy street, approaching unfamiliar dogs, accepting candy from strangers, and so on. In these instances, we’re teaching our children caution and to fear the results. These are very different situations from dealing with a child who is responding with excessive worry or to an imaginary fear rather than a real danger.
Certain fears and worries are typical for specific age groups. For example, young children are often afraid of loud noises, darkness, imaginary figures and separation; while adolescents have social concerns, fear the future or fear rejection.
Phases are generally temporary and usually harmless. However, children who suffer from an anxiety disorder experience excessive or persistent fears, worries, nervousness, shying away — and may want to avoid places and activities.
Symptoms
• Emotionally manifested as irritability, restlessness, anger, inability to focus (may be mistaken as attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder), easily startled, cry-worrying, seeking perfection, clinginess, throws tantrums, difficulty sleeping or reluctance/refusal to go to school.
• Physical symptoms include head or stomach aches, racing heart, rapid breathing, sweating or muscle tension.
• Toddlers may develop separation anxiety which reflects an understanding of object permanence (objects continue to exist even when they can no longer be seen or heard). Considered normal, however, it can become a problem if they become very anxious or upset when separated from an attachment figure (parent, caregiver), refuse attending playdates or perseverate that bad things will happen to them or their loved ones while separated.
• During adolescence, social anxiety or a strong fear of social situations, being very self-conscious around others, demonstrating fear of school or places or excessive worry about being embarrassed or judged. In some cases, children may develop selective mutism — not speaking in social situations.
• Characterized by excessive, exaggerated anxiety, fear and worry for an extended time, Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD), is when daily life/events become an ongoing state of worry, fear or dread.
• Specific phobias are an excessive, irrational fear of an object or situation. The child avoids or dreads it, or in some cases, endures it but with tremendous discomfort (i.e., going to doctor’s office, heights, certain animals or insects).
• Panic disorder is when there are repeated episodes of sudden, unexpected, intense fear and discomfort that is accompanied by physical symptoms of a pounding heart, difficulty breathing, shaking, loss-of-control, sweating and dizziness.
• Obsessive-compulsive disorder and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) fall under the umbrella of anxiety disorders.
Anxiety vulnerability
Anyone can develop an anxiety disorder if anxious thoughts and feelings are excessive or linger longer than they should. However, there is an increased risk due to these factors. While there is much more to be learned, what we do know is:
• Biological: Special chemicals in the brain, called neurotransmitters, send signals and messages and control the way a person feels. When dopamine and serotonin — two important neurotransmitters — are off-kilter, feelings of anxiety can manifest. Certain medical conditions such as heart murmurs or low blood sugars, as can be seen in diabetes, can trigger anxious feelings.
• Environmental: Parents or family members who are anxious, stressed or have high — perhaps unrealistic expectations — can contribute to a child’s anxieties. Stressful events such as divorce, the loss of a parent, family death, moving, being bullied or starting a new school can also contribute. Additionally, it can be a side-effect of a medicine such as asthma inhalers.
• Behavioral: Coping skills and learned behaviors, such as allowing the child to miss school when they are anxious about going, likely causes the child to feel more anxious the next school day. Or, too much screen time, not drinking enough water, lacking physical activity, not getting adequate sleep or poor eating habits.
Empathize with your child’s worrisome thoughts and feelings which helps to normalize their experience while providing the understanding they aren’t alone, you’re with them — and will help guide them through it. As they mature, ensure they understand the importance of managing anxieties and stress in life — including balance, restful/restorative steps, getting quality sleep, eating healthy, being active, recognizing the positive and maintaining healthy boundaries.
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line. This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.
