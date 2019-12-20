NORTH WILDWOOD — The future of 'Roar to the Shore' — the annual motorcycle enthusiast weekend — hangs in the balance as officials expressed concerns this fall over an influx of Pagans and other outlaw bikers. But the fate of another longtime Wildwoods gathering is sealed.
After a quarter-century of celebrating Italian heritage at the shore — with food, music, and a meatball relay race — the annual Italian-American Festival will not be returning to the Wildwoods due to dwindling numbers of volunteers.
The Knights of Columbus Council #2572 announced the end of the gathering in a letter, addressed to the city's Director of Tourism Steve DeHorsey, in late October. Then-Grand Knight, Joseph Rogowski, said he was retiring due to medical concerns. The board voted, he said, and decided to end the Italian-American Festival going forward.
"It has been a wonderful experience that has afforded us many valuable opportunities to learn and grow," Rogowski said, "and we are very grateful to have been a part of this with you and the City of North Wildwood."
The Knights of Columbus and James "Jimmer" Kane, a North Wildwood councilman and member of the Knights of Columbus, did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
Mayor Patrick Rosenello said other festivals have been growing, like Boots at the Beach and the Irish Festival — which seemed to be wasting away for years but has since seen a resurgence — are on an upswing, attracting growing crowds.
But the fact that volunteers organize and execute most events means the workload can take a toll, he said.
The lack of volunteers and the dwindling numbers of attendees could be seen as a chicken-or-the-egg situation, Rosenello said. Sparse manpower lead the Knights to cut back on certain aspects that might have drawn more visitors to the festivities.
"The Knights, they ran that festival for many years, they did a great job," Rosenello said. "But these festivals take a ton of work and the organizations that put them on, it's a serious, serious commitment of a lot of hours."
Frances Malusa, of Wildwood Crest, was disappointed to hear about the end of the festival, as a vendor and as a native of Italy. However, she noticed less and less attendees in recent years.
"We really enjoyed it," Malusa said. "We noticed the last couple of years its been less and less."
Malusa's family owns Nino's Family Restaurant, which has locations in Cape May Court House and Wildwood. The restaurant had a table at the festival for years, on a standard corner, she said. And they would often have a line a block long waiting for their sandwiches, she said, like their roast pork with broccoli rabe or their sausage and peppers.
"I'm sorry to see it go because we really enjoyed it," Malusa said.
Rosenello, too, was sad to see the festival come to a close.
"All of these major, major festivals are all run by ... volunteer, non-profit organizations," he said. "And so they do an incredible job. And unfortunately the Knights of Columbus just couldn't keep up with the demands of a festival like that because of the energy it takes."
