ATLANTIC CITY — Representatives from a number of city organizations gathered Saturday in the Kentucky Avenue hall of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church to inform residents of the potential consequences of a proposed change to the resort’s government.
On March 31, residents will decide whether the city should stick with its mayor-council structure or switch to a council-manager form. In order for the referendum results to be valid, at least 30% of the turnout in the last general election, or 1,869 people, must cast ballots in favor of the change.
Roncha Dickerson, a member of Camden We Choose, a multiracial coalition that works to combat racism and privatization, sees similarities between her city and Atlantic City. In 2015, her group fought to include a question on the ballot asking residents whether they wanted a mayor-appointed school board or an elected one. After three years of resistance from the government, members of the school board are now elected by the public.
ATLANTIC CITY — The attorney representing the political action committee behind the effort t…
“What (the people) are doing right now is the most important thing, to get people to understand the process (and to) make people understand how important this election is,” said Dickerson, 42. “To get folks out on a Saturday early shows that people are interested in this process. Also, to have folks come through to be able to voice their opinion shows that there’s a desire to have more conversations about this.”
The call to change the city’s form of government is being led by a political action committee called Atlantic City Residents for Good Government. Unite Here Local 54 President Bob McDevitt, Resorts Casino Hotel owner Morris Bailey, Resorts President/CEO Mark Giannantonio and former state Sen. Ray Lesniak have all supported the referendum effort.
Democratic congressional candidate Amy Kennedy, of Brigantine, released a policy on fighting…
City Council and the city’s taxpayers associations have voiced their displeasure with the proposal.
If the city were to switch to a council-manager form, one of the biggest changes would be the lack of ward councilmen. Under the current system, City Council has one member for each of the city’s six wards, and three additional at-large members, for a total of nine. Under a council-manager form, there would be five councilmen at-large, with a mayor appointed from among the five. Said council would then hire a manager who would oversee the city’s day-to-day operations.
Nonpartisan elections would be held in May, and elected officials would begin their terms July 1.
TRENTON — Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday proposed a $40.9 billion budget for fiscal …
Chelsea Neighborhood Association volunteer Helen Kioukis argued the council-manager form limits the voice of the public. During her slideshow presentation, one slide read, “No wards = no representation,” “Appointed city manager = no accountability” and “No voting rights = no voice.”
Kioukis said that without ward council members, residents would simply be asked to “choose five” council members on the ballot from a field of perhaps more than 20. Doing so, she said, would make it likely that elected officials would win without a majority vote.
The change of government also would not allow for initiative and referendum, said Jocelyn Sawyer, a South Jersey organizer for Food & Water Watch. Initiative and referendum means the people can directly petition their local government to act or, if the governing body refuses, hold a referendum.
“Back in 2016, when the state takeover law was first announced here in Atlantic City, we realized that there was actually a provision in that law that said if Atlantic City’s water were to be sold off to a private corporation, that could happen without the people even having a vote or having input,” Sawyer said. “The key thing that was used in that fight to save the (Municipal Utilities Authority), to stop the water from being sold, was that power to initiative and referendum.”
About 30 people showed up for the event, which included phone bank training after presentations from guest speakers.
Sybil Ward, who lives in the Chelsea Village Apartments, said while it’s a good start, the numbers of volunteers must grow.
“(The organizers) did a great job,” said Ward, 70, “but this should have been packed. This is going to impact everybody.”
What time are polls open?
Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
Who is supporting the change of government?
Local 54 head Bob McDevitt, Resorts Casino Hotel owner Morris Bailey, Resorts President/CEO Mark Giannantonio and former state Sen. Ray Lesniak have all supported the referendum effort.
Who is against the change of government petition?
The City Council and the taxpayers associations have voiced their displeasure with the proposal.
How many votes are needed for the proposal to be approved?
In order for the referendum results to be valid, at least 30% of the turnout in the last general election, or 1,869 people, must cast ballots in favor of the change.
What type of government does Atlantic City currently have?
In 1982, Atlantic City adopted the mayor-council form of government under the Optional Municipal Charter Law, or Faulkner Act. OMCL forms of government give residents the right to initiative and referendum, meaning they can directly petition their local government to act or, if the governing body refuses, hold a referendum.
This type of government is often referred to as a “strong mayor” form. The mayor is independent from the legislative body and has broad executive authority.
The mayor of Atlantic City is the chief executive of the municipality and oversees each department. The mayor is responsible for preparing an annual budget as well as appointing and removing department heads, subject to City Council approval. The mayor also has veto power over local ordinances, which can be overturned by a two-thirds vote of council.
The mayor is directly elected and serves a four-year term.
City Council exercises legislative power in Atlantic City. A simple majority is needed to approve most ordinances and resolutions.
The council is made up of nine members who serve four-year terms. Each of the city’s six wards is represented by one member of council. The remaining three council members are at-large and are directly elected by a citywide majority.
Elections in Atlantic City are partisan. Primary elections for Democratic and Republican candidates are held in June. General elections take place in November.
What type of government is being proposed for Atlantic City?
There are two types of council-manager forms of government exist in New Jersey. One operates under the OMCL, while the other originates from the Municipal Manager Act of 1923.
The council-manager form being proposed in Atlantic City is the 1923 version, which does not allow for initiative and referendum.
This form separates policy making from policy implementation. The council is responsible for enacting policy, which the municipal manager must then implement.
The municipal manager is appointed by the council with a majority vote.
The municipal manager is the chief executive and administrative official of the city. The manager prepares a budget, negotiates contracts (subject to council approval), and appoints or removes department heads. A manager attends council meetings but has no vote. The manager can make recommendations to council.
Once a year, the manager makes a report detailing completed work, goals and objectives. The report is public information.
City Council consists of five members who serve four-year terms. All members are at-large and directly elected by a citywide majority.
Council appoints the mayor from among the members of the governing body. The duties of a mayor are essentially limited to presiding over meetings.
Elections under the 1923 Municipal Manager Act are nonpartisan, so there are no primary elections. A general election is held in May, and elected officials begin their terms July 1.
What else do voters need to know about the referendum?
Changing a municipality’s form of government is intended to be possible, but not necessarily easy.
For the change-of-government referendum to be adopted, the number of yes votes cast must meet or exceed “30% of the number of persons voting in such municipality at the last preceding general election,” according to state law.
In the 2019 general election, 6,232 ballots were cast in Atlantic City. Based on that figure, the referendum would require a minimum of 1,869 yes votes to be approved.
Will the state have a say if the referendum is successful?
The takeover legislation passed in 2016 gives the state broad authorities over the city, but rejecting a successful referendum to change the form of government is not one of them.
The state Department of Community Affairs, the agency with direct oversight of Atlantic City, will not have the authority to disregard the results of the March 31 special election under the Municipal Stabilization and Recovery Act.
Since the onset of the petition effort in June to change the city’s form of government, officials with the DCA have stated their belief that MSRA gave the state agency advisory authority over initiative and referendum efforts.
How much has been spent on the change of government petition?
Atlantic City Residents for Good Government has accumulated more than $260,000, mostly from Resorts Casino Hotel owner Morris Bailey and labor unions. Bailey has contributed more than $179,000 to the PAC, according to filings with the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission. Among the unions backing the PAC is Iron Workers Local 399, the union for which Senate President Steve Sweeney serves as general vice president.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.