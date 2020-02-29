ATLANTIC CITY — Representatives from a number of city organizations gathered Saturday in the Kentucky Avenue hall of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church to inform residents of the potential consequences of a proposed change to the resort’s government.

On March 31, residents will decide whether the city should stick with its mayor-council structure or switch to a council-manager form. In order for the referendum results to be valid, at least 30% of the turnout in the last general election, or 1,869 people, must cast ballots in favor of the change.

Roncha Dickerson, a member of Camden We Choose, a multiracial coalition that works to combat racism and privatization, sees similarities between her city and Atlantic City. In 2015, her group fought to include a question on the ballot asking residents whether they wanted a mayor-appointed school board or an elected one. After three years of resistance from the government, members of the school board are now elected by the public.

“What (the people) are doing right now is the most important thing, to get people to understand the process (and to) make people understand how important this election is,” said Dickerson, 42. “To get folks out on a Saturday early shows that people are interested in this process. Also, to have folks come through to be able to voice their opinion shows that there’s a desire to have more conversations about this.”

The call to change the city’s form of government is being led by a political action committee called Atlantic City Residents for Good Government. Unite Here Local 54 President Bob McDevitt, Resorts Casino Hotel owner Morris Bailey, Resorts President/CEO Mark Giannantonio and former state Sen. Ray Lesniak have all supported the referendum effort.

City Council and the city’s taxpayers associations have voiced their displeasure with the proposal.

If the city were to switch to a council-manager form, one of the biggest changes would be the lack of ward councilmen. Under the current system, City Council has one member for each of the city’s six wards, and three additional at-large members, for a total of nine. Under a council-manager form, there would be five councilmen at-large, with a mayor appointed from among the five. Said council would then hire a manager who would oversee the city’s day-to-day operations.

Nonpartisan elections would be held in May, and elected officials would begin their terms July 1.

Chelsea Neighborhood Association volunteer Helen Kioukis argued the council-manager form limits the voice of the public. During her slideshow presentation, one slide read, “No wards = no representation,” “Appointed city manager = no accountability” and “No voting rights = no voice.”

Kioukis said that without ward council members, residents would simply be asked to “choose five” council members on the ballot from a field of perhaps more than 20. Doing so, she said, would make it likely that elected officials would win without a majority vote.

The change of government also would not allow for initiative and referendum, said Jocelyn Sawyer, a South Jersey organizer for Food & Water Watch. Initiative and referendum means the people can directly petition their local government to act or, if the governing body refuses, hold a referendum.

“Back in 2016, when the state takeover law was first announced here in Atlantic City, we realized that there was actually a provision in that law that said if Atlantic City’s water were to be sold off to a private corporation, that could happen without the people even having a vote or having input,” Sawyer said. “The key thing that was used in that fight to save the (Municipal Utilities Authority), to stop the water from being sold, was that power to initiative and referendum.”

About 30 people showed up for the event, which included phone bank training after presentations from guest speakers.

Sybil Ward, who lives in the Chelsea Village Apartments, said while it’s a good start, the numbers of volunteers must grow.

“(The organizers) did a great job,” said Ward, 70, “but this should have been packed. This is going to impact everybody.”

Contact: 609-272-7210

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments