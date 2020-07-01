BRIGANTINE — A 74-year-old man experiencing heart attack symptoms was evacuated from the Intracoastal Waterway near the city Tuesday afternoon by the U.S. Coast Guard.
Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay command center received a 911 call from State Police dispatch about a man aboard a 17-foot Carolina skiff who needed immediate medical attention, according to a news release.
Sector Delaware Bay issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast and launched a 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew from Coast Guard Station Atlantic City to respond, officials said.
Once on scene, the crew transferred the man onto the boat and transported him back to Station Atlantic City, where emergency medical personnel awaited his arrival, according to the release.
Officials did not release the name of the man, who was transported to a local hospital for further medical care.

