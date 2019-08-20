A Coast Guard crew on Wednesday recovered the body of a kayaker who had been missing since the day before.
They found the body Wednesday morning near Thompsons Beach in Maurice River Township.
“We extend our sincerest condolences to the family and friends impacted by this loss," said Capt. Scott Anderson, Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay commander.
The Coast Guard, State Police and Cumberland County fire and rescue teams began searching for the man, whom they did not identify, early Tuesday morning following a report of a missing kayaker who set out Monday afternoon.
Sector Delaware Bay received notification from the Cumberland County 911 Emergency Communications Center of a missing kayaker who reportedly left at 5 p.m. Monday from East Point Lighthouse and was reported overdue at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Coast Guard said.
State Police discovered a yellow kayak matching the description of the missing man’s earlier Tuesday, the Coast Guard said.
Coast Guard search-and-rescue team members had collectively searched 582 square nautical miles since the search began.
Staff Writer Vincent Jackson contributed to this report.
