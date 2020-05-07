A Coast Guard aircrew on Wednesday night hoisted two men from a grounded vessel at the Barnegat Inlet jetty.
When the 53-foot vessel ran aground, a passenger contacted Coast Guard Station Barnegat Light. The passenger also reported the vessel had begun taking on water, the Coast Guard said in a news release.
It was determined that a crew from Station Barnegat Light could not reach the vessel, so Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay launched an aircrew aboard an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Air Station Atlantic City to retrieve the passengers, the Coast Guard said.
There were no reported injuries.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.