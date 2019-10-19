US Coast Guard Rescue Swimmer

ATLANTIC CITY — The U.S. Coast Guard airlifted a man who had stroke symptoms Thursday night from a cruise ship about 118 miles southeast of the city.

About 6:20 p.m., District Five watchstanders received a call from a satellite phone that a man aboard to Adventure of the Sea had experienced stroke symptoms and needed medical assistance, according to a statement from the U.S. Coast Guard. Watchstanders consulted with a duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.

Officials did not release the identity of the man or his current condition.

An Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew launched and airlifted the man while an Air Station Elizabeth City HC-130J Hercules aircrew provided support, according to the release.

The man was transported to emergency medical services personnel who were waiting for him at Air Station Atlantic City.

