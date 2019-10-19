US Coast Guard Rescue Swimmer
ATLANTIC CITY — The Coast Guard airlifted a man demonstrating stroke symptoms Thursday from a cruise ship about 118 miles southeast of the city.

About 6:20 p.m., watchstanders received a call from a satellite phone that a man aboard Royal Caribbean’s Adventure of the Seas had experienced stroke symptoms and needed medical assistance, the Coast Guard said in a news release. Watchstanders consulted with a duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.

Officials did not release the identity of the man or his condition.

An Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew launched and airlifted the man while an Air Station Elizabeth City HC-130J Hercules aircrew provided support, the release states.

The man was transported to emergency medical services personnel who were waiting for him at Air Station Atlantic City in Egg Harbor Township.

