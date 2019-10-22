The Coast Guard hoisted four people from a boat that ran aground five miles northeast of Atlantic City on Monday evening, according to a news release from the service.
The boaters had little food and water on board, according to the release. No injuries were reported.
A Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew rescued the boaters and transported them to the station in Egg Harbor Township. The boat’s owner is overseeing salvage operations, the Coast Guards said.
— CJ Fairfield
