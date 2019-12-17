SOMERS POINT — The Coast Guard searched the waters around the Route 52 causeway Tuesday morning after reports of a woman jumping Monday night, Petty Officer Shannon Kearney said.
A call came in about 8 p.m. Monday, said Somers Point fire Chief Jim Somers. Three men said they saw a woman at the top of the bridge acting unusual before leaping, he said.
At 11:30 p.m. Monday, a Coast Guard boat trolled the waters near the bridge, and a helicopter in the distance flew low over the bay. They had just completed their first grid pattern, Somers said, and would refuel before a second pattern.
Somers Point firefighters, as well as members of the Scullville Volunteer Fire Company and Egg Harbor Township EMS, left the scene before midnight.
"We turn command over after three hours. We turned everything over to Coast Guard because at this point there's nothing we can do," Somers said. "The critical hour is gone at that point."
Tuesday morning, Kearney said the helicopter had been called off but the Coast Guard still had "assets" in the area.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.