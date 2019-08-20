Rescuers are searching for a kayaker missing since early Tuesday morning near East Point Lighthouse in Maurice River Township, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay received notification from the Cumberland County 911 Emergency Communications Center of a missing kayaker who reportedly left at 5 p.m. Monday from the lighthouse and was reported overdue at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Coast Guard said.
The man was reportedly wearing a camouflage life jacket, the Coast Guard said.
State Police discovered a yellow kayak matching the description of the missing man’s earlier Tuesday, the Coast Guard said.
The Coast Guard continues to search alongside State Police and the Downe Township Rescue Squad.
Anyone with additional information can call the Coast Guard at 215-271-4960.
