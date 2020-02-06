A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens during cold weather, will be in effect for Atlantic and Cape May counties for parts of the weekend.This comes on the heels of a new threshold signed by Gov. Phil Murphy.
Atlantic County’s Code Blue will run from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday through Monday, said Linda Gilmore, public information officer for the county. Those seeking warmth should contact their local Office of Emergency Management for shelter locations. Contact information is available at readyatlantic.org.
Cape May County’s Code Blue, will be in effect from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday night. People seeking temporary shelter in a warming center should contact their local municipality. More information can be found at capemaycountynj.gov.
The homeless can call 211 or text their ZIP code to 898-211 for help. The hotline is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and interpreters are available for non-English speakers.
A bill recently signed by Murphy raised the threshold for a Code Blue to a low temperature under 32 degrees, regardless of precipitation. Under the old measure, a Code Blue was triggered when the low temperature was 25 degrees or lower without precipitation or 32 degrees or lower with precipitation.
