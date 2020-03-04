A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens during cold weather, has been issued for Atlantic County effective 6 p.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Sunday, the county said.
Code Blues are activated anytime the temperature is expected to fall below 32 degrees at night. Warming shelters are made available for residents who are homeless or who do not have access to adequate heat.
Thursday night's low at Atlantic City International Airport is expected to be 34 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Friday night's low is expected to be 29 degrees with a chance of snow after 1 a.m. Saturday night's low is expected to be 28 degrees.
Anyone experiencing a life-threatening emergency should call 911. Other emergencies should be reported to a local office of emergency management. Contact information for those offices can be found at readyatlantic.org.
Any New Jersey resident experiencing homelessness can also call 211 or text their ZIP code to 898-211 for help. The hotline is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and interpreters are available to non-English speakers.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.