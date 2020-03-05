A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens during cold weather, has been issued for Atlantic and Cumberland counties.
The Atlantic County Code Blue will be effective 6 p.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Sunday, the county said. In Cumberland County, the Code Blue will be in effect Saturday night into Sunday morning said James Manski, Deputy Coordinator for the county's Office of Emergency Management. M25 Initiative warming shelters will not be opened during this time.
Code Blues are activated anytime the temperature is expected to fall below 32 degrees at night. Warming shelters are made available for residents who are homeless or who do not have access to adequate heat.
Low temperatures Thursday night will largely stay above 32. However, there will be places on the mainland that dip below Freezing. Friday night's low will be around 32 for all of the mainland, while Saturday night will drop below freezing everywhere in South Jersey.
Warming shelters will host more guests in the years to come. However, plans on the public an…
Any New Jersey resident experiencing homelessness can also call 211 or text their ZIP code to 898-211 for help. The hotline is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and interpreters are available to non-English speakers. In Atlantic County, one can visit readyatlantic.org for information on local offices of emergency management.
