Codeblue

Mayor Albert Kelly of Bridgeton sets up cots for the homeless at a warming center operated by the Cumberland County Code Blue Coalition at Bethany Grace Community Church in Bridgeton in 2016.

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens during cold weather, will be in effect in Cumberland and Ocean counties this weekend.

The Code Blue will be active for Saturday night into Sunday. Warming centers will be opened from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to the county’s Code Blue Coalition.

In Cumberland County the shelters are located in Bridgeton at St. Andrew’s Church, 186 E. Commerce St., and in Millville at Trinity United Methodist Church, Ben Corson Hall, 100 S. Second St.

A Code Blue is required within 24 to 48 hours of one of the following, based on National Weather Service forecasts: temperatures 25 degrees or lower without precipitation, 32 degrees or lower with precipitation or wind chills at or below 0 for a period of two or more hours.

