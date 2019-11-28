A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens during cold weather, will be in effect in Cumberland County this weekend.
In Cumberland County, the Code Blue will be active for Saturday night into Sunday. Warming centers will be opened from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to the county's Code Blue Coalition. Shelters are located in Bridgeton at St. Andrew’s Church, 186 E. Commerce St., and in Millville at Trinity United Methodist Church, Ben Corson Hall, 100 S. Second St.
A Code Blue is required within 24 to 48 hours of one of the following, based on National Weather Service forecasts: temperatures 25 degrees or lower without precipitation, 32 degrees or lower with precipitation or wind chills at or below 0 for a period of two or more hours.
Temperatures in Cumberland County on Sunday morning are expected to be in the upper 20s to around 32 degrees. Combined with the likelihood of a rain, sleet and snow mix, forecast conditions meet the criteria.
7) Nov. 22, 1989
Two days before, South Jersey Nov. 20 with afternoon temperatures in the 60s. However, as The Press archives show, strong winds swept through on Tuesday. Which, presumably, was an icy wind, enough for 1.5 inches of snow to fall Nov. 22.
Talk about cold turkey, that snow pack and cold air lingered into Thanksgiving the following day. Both the high and low temperatures are record cold to this day, with a high of 31 and a frigid low of 10 degrees.
6) Nov. 19, 1955
Eight people were injured, two seriously, as a mix of snow and rain fell across the region. 0.4 inches of snow fell on that cold Saturday.
5) Nov. 16, 1936
It was only 0.1 inches, but it's enough to be measurable.
4) Nov. 13, 1904
The earliest, by year, on the list, the 0.2 inch amount came with temperatures not even falling to freezing.
3) Nov. 7, 2012
This will forever be known as the post-Superstorm Sandy snow storm. Not even two weeks removed from the destruction and devastation of the storm, 2.5 inches of snow fell on that date as rain turned to snow.
The heavy, wet snow, accumulated on debris yet to be carried away, the National Weather Service in Mount Holly noted. 18,000 Atlantic City Electric customers were without power.
2) Nov. 6, 1953
3.2 inches of snow, third for most one day snowfall on record, fell in the early part of the month at A.C. Airport. The Press archives reported on 65 mph winds and significant coastal flooding.
1) Nov. 5, 1973
This A.C. Airport 0.1 inch amount of snow takes home the gold for the earliest measurable snow on record. Again, the temperature didn't fall below freezing for this time, either.
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
However, South Jersey's seen flurries in October before
Oct. 29, 2011
One year before Superstorm Sandy struck, another unusual weather event happened in South Jersey. Unmeasurable wet snow and sleet mixed in with rain at times on this Saturday afternoon at A.C. Airport.
Oct. 10, 1979
According to retired National Weather Service Meteorologist Jim Eberwine, light rain and snow mixed around 2 and 3 p.m. at A.C. Marina then.
Oct. 06, 1935
Flakes have flown in South Jersey before Columbus Day. A.C. Marina reported a trace of snow or sleet on this day.
While a low temperature of 39 degrees on this day leaves some skepticism as to there was actually any frozen precipitation, there has been sleet even as warm as the low 40s before. Average lows are still in the mid-50s.
