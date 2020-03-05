Code Blue Warming

Trinity United Methodist Church in Millville serves as a Code Blue warming shelter for Cumberland County.

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens during cold weather, has been issued for Atlantic and Cumberland counties.

The Atlantic County's Code Blue will be effective 6 p.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Sunday, the county said. In Cumberland County, the Code Blue will be in effect Saturday night into Sunday morning said James Manski, Deputy Coordinator for the county's Office of Emergency Management. M25 Initiative warming shelters will not be opened during this time. 

Cape May County’s Code Blue will be in effect from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. More information can be found at capemaycountynj.gov.

Code Blues are activated anytime the temperature is expected to fall below 32 degrees at night. Warming shelters are made available for residents who are homeless or who do not have access to adequate heat.

Any New Jersey resident experiencing homelessness can also call 211 or text their ZIP code to 898-211 for help. The hotline is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and interpreters are available to non-English speakers. In Atlantic County, one can visit readyatlantic.org for information on local offices of emergency management. 

Contact: 609-272-7260

cshaw@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressColtShaw

Tags

Staff Writer

I cover breaking news on the digital desk. I graduated from Temple University in Dec. 2017 and joined the Press in the fall of 2018. Previously, I freelanced, covering Pennsylvania state politics and criminal justice reform.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments