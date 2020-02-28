A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens during cold weather, has been issued for Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties.
In Atlantic County, a Code Blue will be in effect through Tuesday night from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., said Linda Gilmore, public information officer for the county. Those seeking warmth should contact their local Office of Emergency Management for shelter locations. Contact information is available at readyatlantic.org.
Cape May County’s Code Blue will be in effect from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights. People seeking temporary shelter in a warming center should contact their local municipality or dial 211. More information can be found at capemaycountynj.gov.
Cumberland County’s Code Blue will be active through Sunday night from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. The M25 Initiative, which operates warming centers in the county, plans to open those shelters 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights.
Shelters are located in Bridgeton at Bethany Grace Community Church, 31 N. Pearl St., and in Millville at Trinity United Methodist Church, Ben Corson Hall, 100 S. Second St. For those who need transportation from Vineland to Millville, a Cumberland County sheriff’s bus will be stationed at Landis Avenue and North East Boulevard at 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday evenings.
For assistance Thursday and Sunday nights, call the Cumberland County Division of Homeless at 856-453-2171.
M25 will decide Thursday whether to open shelters Sunday.
Any New Jersey resident experiencing homelessness can also call 211 or text their ZIP code to 898-211 for help. The hotline is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and interpreters are available to non-English speakers.
A bill signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in January changed the Code Blue threshold so it is activated anytime the temperature is expected to fall below 32 degrees.
Low temperatures Thursday night will be between 25 and 30 degrees. A colder surge of air will drop low temperatures to between 20 and 25 degrees Friday and Saturday nights, milder along the shore. Sunday will see low temperatures in the mid-20s, again milder at the shore. No precipitation is expected during this time.
