Code Blue alerts, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens during cold weather, have been issued for Sunday night in Atlantic and Cumberland counties.
In Atlantic County, non-life-threatening emergencies may be reported to your local office of emergency management. Contact information is available at readyatlantic.org.
Cumberland County's Code Blue Coalition will not have any shelters open. However, warming centers will be available.
Any New Jersey resident experiencing homelessness can call 211 or text your ZIP code to 898-211 for help. The hotline is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and interpreters are available to non-English speakers.
Staff Writer Joe Martucci contributed to this report.
