What people are saying about Hughes

“Mr. Hughes has fought for South Jersey for decades, and it is an honor to have known him and followed in his footsteps. South Jersey and the world are better for having had him.” U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd

“He knew how to fight like hell to get things done in Congress and still be friends with those on the other side because there was always a new issue to work on together tomorrow. Our country is so much better for his service, and a host of former staffers like me will do our best to try to live up to his legacy. My condolences to the Hughes family.” Carole McGeehan Johnson, NJ commissioner of Human Services

"Congressman Bill Hughes represented his South Jersey district for 20 years, but he was nothing less than a New Jersey icon. He was a public school product and a Rutgers graduate two times over. As a prosecutor in Cape May, he fought to keep residents safe." Gov. Phil Murphy

“After I became senator, Ambassador Hughes became a mentor to me. I will forever cherish the discussions we had on public service, government, politics and his beloved Ocean City. He was a man of deep integrity and grace, and I hope to live up to his standards as a public servant.” Sen. Bob Andrzejczak, D-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic

"Bill Hughes was the epitome of what a public servant ought to be. He exuded a sense of civility with respect to everything he did in life, and he was unwaveringly committed to exhibiting that noble conduct to those with whom he came in contact." Stockton University President Harvey Kesselman

"He treated everyone, regardless of party, with courtesy and respect, and his gentlemanly approach helped improve many lives. It is no wonder President Bill Clinton relied on Ambassador Hughes’ diplomatic skills to prepare a smooth transfer of the Panama Canal to Panamanian control." John Froonjian, William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy

"Bill called Ocean City his 'salvation' during his time in Washington, D.C. He said that whenever he and Nancy reached the Ninth Street bridge — no matter what time of year — they would roll down the windows, take a couple breaths of fresh salty air and say, 'We’re back in civilization again.'” Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian

“It is my great honor to have served with Congressman Hughes, and I am forever grateful for his guidance and friendship. I will miss him, but his legacy of good works and decency will live on through his children and all those he touched, taught and are left with his memory.” U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J.

"Bill was an environmental champion in Congress for two decades. He was the original sponsor of the Pinelands Protection Act ... a sponsor of the Health Waste Anti Dumping Act, the Dumping Ban Act of 1998 and the Marine Plastic Pollution Control Act. He was also a sponsor of the Safe Drinking Water Act and a champion of protecting our fisheries from overfishing and our marine environment overall. The club worked with him very closely and endorsed him on every one of his elections. No congressman has ever measured up to him in that district since.” Jeff Tittel, director of the New Jersey Sierra Club

"About a year ago, Bill came over my house for dinner, and we talked about the partisan rancor and incivility that has become characteristic of our nation’s politics. We agreed that the American people were ready for civility and dignity to take their place in politics again. I am sorry that he won’t be here to see that happen." Brigid Callahan Harrison, professor of political science and law, Montclair State University

“Hughes was an accomplished prosecutor, legislator and diplomat, and a tireless advocate for our community, but above all he was a gentleman who always treated colleagues with civility and respect.” U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross, D-1st

“I had the pleasure of working with Bill during his 20 years in Congress, and he always listened to our concerns and understood our needs. He was a true statesman that worked hard for his constituents and improved the quality of life in many ways for this legislative district.” Cape May County Freeholder Director Gerald M. Thornton

"The Jersey Shore is cleaner and our communities are safer because of Bill’s accomplishments during his two decades in Congress. His legacy not only lives on in Stockton University’s William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy and the Federal Aviation Administration’s William J. Hughes Technical Center, but also in his children, friends and all who were privileged to know him." U.S. Sen. and Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker