ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Community Fund Board of Advisors on Monday announced the groups who will receive grant funding.
Provided by local benefactors, like the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation and Community Foundation of South Jersey (CFSJ), grants ranging from $2,500 to $5,000 will be given to community nonprofits focusing on a verity of issues, from food security, anti-poverty indicatives and more, according to a July news release.
Here are list of recipients and the amount they will receive:
- Community Food Bank of New Jersey, Inc.: $2,500 for its Atlantic City food pantry
- Chicken Bone Beach Historical Foundation Inc.: $5,000 to educate Atlantic City youth about the historical and cultural significance of jazz music
- Atlantic City Arts Foundation, a New Jersey nonprofit corporation: $5,000 for general operating expenses for the organization’s 48 Blocks Atlantic City, Chalk About AC and ARTeriors programs
- New Jersey Tree Foundation Inc.: $5,000 for planting trees in the First Ward of Atlantic City
- Mud Girls Studios, a New Jersey nonprofit corporation: $3,000 for general operating expenses for its homeless women creative arts program
- Robin’s Nest, Inc.: $2,500 for its after-school program to actively engage and empower the youth of Atlantic City (ages 13-18) to complete their high school education and work towards a more fulfilling and stable future by pursuing higher education, trade programs, entrepreneurship, and/or other economically prosperous pursuits.
- St. James Atlantic City Community Development Corporation: $5,000 for the organization’s Walk for Hunger and the Barbara Woodall Chill Summer Reading Program to Atlantic City youth prepare for their school’s reading assignments.
The group is planning a reception 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Hard Rock Cafe inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. The event will include Lieutenant Governor Sheila Y. Oliver, Jim Johnson, special counsel to Gov. Phil Murphy and Mayor Frank M. Gilliam Jr.
