ATLANTIC CITY — A free conference is coming to the city Saturday, with over a dozen different workshops aimed to rebuild the community by targeting families.

The Family Conference, which runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the All Wars Memorial Building, 1510 Adriatic Ave., will include workshops designed for each member of the family, including resources for parents and guardians and youth advocates and mentors to focus on behavioral health, among other topics, according to a flyer for the event.

The Press of Atlantic City has reached out to event organizers for comment.

The workshops will cover grief, relationships, self-care, financial literacy, youth etiquette, drug, alcohol and gang awareness, conflict resolution, mental illness and the dangers of vaping, according to the flyer. Participants will be broken up into groups of parents and guardians, young ladies and young men on the building’s three floors for sessions.

Event sponsors include AtlantiCare, Avanzar, the Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative, Planned Parenthood, South Jersey Gas and more.

For more information, email acfamilyconference@gmail.com or call 609-289-3964.

