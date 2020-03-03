ATLANTIC CITY — An at least six-day construction project that started Tuesday could cause major congestion around Albany and Ventnor avenues, police said.
South Jersey Gas is starting a construction project, police said in a news release.
The work will cause Captain A. John O'Donnell Parkway to be closed in both directions between Albany and Providence avenues, while Albany Avenue between Ventnor and Winchester avenues will have only one lane open each way, police said.
Drivers should seek an alternate route and allow extra time to get to their destinations, police said. The Atlantic City Expressway and Route 30 can be used as primary alternate routes.
Officers will be assigned to certain areas to assist with traffic.
