EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Resurfacing work will resume next week on Delilah Road.
Roadwork will resume Monday and continue until May 1. Shoulders will be closed between Ridge Avenue and Sharkey Place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. There will be an overnight detour for eastbound traffic on Delilah between English Creek Avenue and the Black Horse Pike from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday. There will also be one lane alternating traffic between English Creek and Russell Place from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. May 1.
Motorists should plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route.
For more information on roadwork in Atlantic County, visit
aclink.org.
High school lights during Covid19
The lights were turned on at the Egg Harbor Township football stadium to honor seniors who cannot be in school for their last year due to COVID-19, Wednesday, April 22, 2020. EHT is joining high school around the region in honoring the 12th grade class in this way during the crisis. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
High school lights during Covid19
Leanna Mullen, Communications Manager for the school district, photographs the lights turned on at the Egg Harbor Township football stadium to honor seniors who cannot be in school for their last year due to COVID-19, Wednesday, April 22, 2020. EHT is joining high school around the region in honoring the 12th grade class in this way during the crisis. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
High school lights during Covid19
The lights were turned on at the Egg Harbor Township football stadium to honor seniors who cannot be in school for their last year due to COVID-19, Wednesday, April 22, 2020. EHT is joining high school around the region in honoring the 12th grade class in this way during the crisis. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
High school lights during Covid19
Students in their cars came to see the lights turned on at the Egg Harbor Township football stadium to honor seniors who cannot be in school for their last year due to COVID-19, Wednesday, April 22, 2020. EHT is joining high school around the region in honoring the 12th grade class in this way during the crisis. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Gianna Duffy, a senior student, rejoices with other students who came to see the lights turned on at the Egg Harbor Township football stadium to honor seniors who cannot be in school for their last year due to COVID-19, Wednesday, April 22, 2020. EHT is joining high school around the region in honoring the 12th grade class in this way during the crisis. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Abbe Ziegler, a senior student, rejoices with other students who came to see the lights turned on at the Egg Harbor Township football stadium to honor seniors who cannot be in school for their last year due to COVID-19, Wednesday, April 22, 2020. EHT is joining high school around the region in honoring the 12th grade class in this way during the crisis. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Ocean City
Ocean City turned the lights on at Carey Field on Monday to honor the Class of 2020.
Provided
Hammonton High School
Hammonton High school turned the lights on at Robert Capoferri Field on Monday to honor the Class of 2020.
NICHOLAS HUBA
Staff Writer
