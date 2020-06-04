WILDWOOD — Traffic signals at Susquehanna Avenue and Park Boulevard will become operational at 8 a.m. Friday, Cape May County Engineer Robert Church said Thursday.
As a result, the traffic pattern along Rio Grande Avenue from the George Redding Bridge will be placed into its final configuration, Church said in a news release.
Landscaping work throughout June may cause temporary lane shifts and shoulder closings, Church said.
Wildwood Catholic students get diplomas
On June 3rd in North Wildwood, Wildwood Catholic hands out diplomas in front of the church as part of a socially distanced parked car parade.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
