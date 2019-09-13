ATLANTIC CITY — A construction worker was injured Friday morning after a wall collapsed, trapping him under a pile of bricks.
About 8:40 a.m., city firefighters and police responded to the 100 block of Iowa Avenue after receiving a call that a man was trapped, Fire Chief Scott Evans said.
Construction workers were at the home digging a trench as part of a project to install sprinklers in the home when a 10-foot by 12-foot section of brick wall collapsed near the front steps.
The trench “undermined a section of the wall,” Evans said, causing the collapse.
The man, who has not been identified, was trapped under a pile of bricks, pinned between the gas meter and the wall, he said. It took firefighters about 20 minutes to free him using hydraulic rescue tools and emergency shoring jacks.
The man was conscious and alert when he was taken to AtlantiCare Medical Center, City Campus, with unknown injuries, Evans said. There were no other injuries reported.
Work was halted at the site until city code enforcement gives them approval to start again, Evans said.
