Three controlled burns have been scheduled in South Jersey this weekend, local officials said.
On Saturday, the state Forest Fire Service and the Atlantic County Division of Parks and Recreation will start a 15-acre burn at the Camp Acagisca tract off Weymouth Road in Mays Landing, Atlantic County spokeswoman Linda Gilmore said in a news release. The burn will begin between noon and 1 p.m. and continue through 6 p.m.
A second burn in Atlantic County will take place Sunday in Estell Manor Park on Route 50, Gilmore said. The 40-acre burn will occur between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — There will be a controlled burn Monday on about 50 acres at Atlantic Cou…
Starting 9 a.m. Sunday, a burn will occur at the New Jersey Air National Guard’s Warren Grove Range in Burlington County, state Department of Military and Veterans Affairs spokeswoman Kryn P. Westhoven said. Residents should expect to see smoke coming from the area all day.
Controlled burns reduce the risk of wildfires by eliminating underbrush and leaf litter that can fuel them, Gilmore said. The burns can also stimulate new forest growth.
Wind conditions, humidity and weather conditions must be favorable for the burns to be conducted.
