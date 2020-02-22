Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Michel Welter (left), 42, of Lower Township, speaks with Officer Michael Nuscis at the department's Cop Stop at Dunkin'. Welter, who moved to South Jersey from Belgium two years ago, said events like this help build trust with the police.
Michel Welter (left), 42, of Lower Township, speaks with Officer Michael Nuscis at the department's Cop Stop at Dunkin'. Welter, who moved to South Jersey from Belgium two years ago, said events like this help build trust with the police.
LOWER TOWNSHIP — Michel Welter left Belgium for this Cape May County township two years ago.
On Saturday, he stopped by the Bayshore Road Dunkin', noticed police Officer Michael Nuscis standing next to a table full of handouts and asked what he was doing. This sparked a conversation about phone scam awareness.
For Welter, this is the kind of interaction that helps him trust local law enforcement.
"The main image I had of police comes from movies and from TV shows," said Welter, 42. "It's very far away from you, so to have something like this here brings (the police) a lot closer. It gives me more confidence to work with these people if I need to."
LOWER TOWNSHIP — Police and firefighters on Tuesday honored an officer who was fatally shot …
"A lot of people don't realize that you can get police involved," Nuscis said, "and being in this more relaxed, informal setting is a better way for me to get that information out to the public."
Nuscis also wanted to raise awareness of Nixle, the department's text message alert system, which people can sign up for to receive updates from road closings to event reminders.
Judy Reynolds, a township resident, agreed that the relationship with the department is aided by the fact that officers are more approachable in this setting.
"People get to see that the police really are interested in them when you can go up and talk (to them)," Reynolds said. "If they're on the street or in their car, you're not going to go up and talk to them. If they're in a place like this, you will."
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.