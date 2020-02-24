ATLANTIC CITY — City Council is considering a return to two monthly meetings as a way to expedite city business while also reducing the introduction of last-minute items, said Council President George Tibbitt.
The idea had been floated among council members since the start of the new year, according to several officials, but Tibbitt expressed some frustration at the most recent public meeting with the amount of new business items added to the agenda.
Tibbitt said it was not fair to his colleagues — three of the nine council members are in their first term — who are not afforded adequate time to review some of the new business items.
"This is the second meeting in a row I took a lot of new business," Tibbitt said at council's Feb. 19 meeting. "I'm very pro-business, and I want everything to move. But it can't continue to have this many things on new business."
On Monday, Tibbitt said it was possible City Council would consider a resolution at its next meeting in March to expand.
The second monthly meeting would be limited to second readings of ordinances or development-related items, Tibbitt suggested.
A second monthly City Council meeting would put Atlantic City on par with most municipalities throughout the state. In Atlantic County, there are seven municipalities, including Atlantic City, that meet once a month, while the other 16 hold two public meetings every month.
The proposal has the support of the majority of City Council.
"That should've been done a long time ago," said at-large Councilman Jeffree Fauntleroy II. "Business can't get done with only one meeting a month. With two meetings, there would be more productivity, more development."
Second Ward Councilwoman LaToya Dunston, who is one of the freshman members on council but often attended meetings before taking office, said moving to two meetings a month would benefit all parties.
"Right now, residents and business-owners only get to express themselves once a month," she said. "More meetings would increase transparency and make going to meetings more convenient."
With the state in full control of the city, any attempt to increase the number of monthly meetings will need approval from Trenton.
"It's past due," said Council Vice President Moisse Delgado. "We have too much pressing business that needs our attention."
City Council will next meet at 5 p.m. March 18.
