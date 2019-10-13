ATLANTIC CITY — City Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday night to vote on a new mayor.
The governing body will consider three names — Interim Mayor Marty Small Sr., Pamela Thomas-Fields and Gwendolyn Callaway-Lewis — to serve an unexpired term until Dec. 31, 2020. Atlantic City will residents will vote in November 2020 for a mayor to serve a full four-year term.
The special meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. on the second floor of City Hall.
Former Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr. resigned Oct. 3 after pleading guilty to a single count of wire fraud in U.S. District Court earlier in the day. Small, who was and still, technically, is council president, was sworn in as interim mayor the next day.
The Atlantic City Democratic Committee unanimously nominated the three potential mayoral candidates last week at a special meeting. Thomas-Fields and Callaway-Lewis both said they supported Small becoming mayor.
Small is running unopposed to represent the city's 2nd Ward in November's general election, where all six ward seats are up for election. Small cannot hold both public offices at once, and said he would resign from council if elected mayor. The six members of the city Democratic Committee who live in the 2nd Ward will nominate three names to fill the unexpired term once the seat is vacated.
Gilliam, who was sworn in as mayor in January 2018, admitted to defrauding a youth basketball program that he co-founded out of more than $87,000 over a five-year period. He is scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 7, 2020.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.