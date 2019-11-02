Country singer Cole Swindell stopped by Maynard's Cafe in Margate on Friday night after his concert at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City.
According to Maynard's manager Stephanie Troiano, the singer was there for about an hour and a half.
"He was super nice and down to earth," Troiano said. "He was so kind to the customers and staff, (and) happy to take pictures and sign stuff for fans who came up to him."
Since his debut No. 1 single, “Chillin’ It,” Swindell won two Country Music Association Triple Play Awards in 2015 and in 2016 penned three No. 1 songs in a 12-month span — “Ain’t Worth the Whiskey,” “Let Me See Ya Girl” and “You Should Be Here.”
Last month, Swindell released his "Down Home Sessions V" EP.
Georgia native Swindell, 36, is no stranger to Atlantic City. He performed in the resort last year and was a judge in the Miss America Competition in 2016.
