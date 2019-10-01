NORTHFIELD — Drivers may experience minor delays Tuesday on Mill Road for county road work, officials said.
An alternating lane traffic pattern will remain in effect on the road through Oct. 11 between Philmar Drive and Mazza Drive, according to a news release from the county. The pattern will run from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays, weather permitting.
Drivers should plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route, officials said.
For a complete list of traffic advisories on or impacting county roadways, visit www.aclink.org.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.