There are no options for working from home when your job is collecting trash and recycling, disposing of it or running a wastewater treatment plant.

Many workers at the Atlantic County Utilities Authority do those kinds of essential jobs, and the authority is continuing its work without interruption through the COVID-19 crisis — but using social distancing as much as possible, Executive Director Rick Dovey said.

“The drivers and laborers in the trucks can do it to a limited degree. It doesn’t seem to be an issue so far,” Dovey said.

The amount of cleaning the ACUA is doing on its trucks and work spaces, however, has doubled, he said.

All levels of government are making changes to adjust to the COVID-19 outbreak, but county government workers come in contact with large numbers of people from multiple towns, potentially putting them at increased risk of contracting the virus.

At Tuesday’s freeholder meeting, Atlantic County Public Health Officer Patricia Diamond said her department has monitored 25 people since Feb. 2 who have come back from China. Her staff keeps in contact for two weeks, while they self-quarantine at home. None has developed symptoms, she said, and the county remains without a case of the new coronavirus.

Americans flying back from China or Iran must go through one of 11 airports set up to screen them, she said, then her department is contacted if the person lives in the county.

The freeholder meeting was live-streamed for the first time, to allow members of the public to watch from home, ask questions and make comments in real time. No members of the public attended, and it was a good thing, because there were only about a dozen chairs left in the room once seats were spaced out for social distancing. The technical setup for live-streaming also took up a huge part of the small room.

There was nothing controversial on the agenda, so only 14 people used the live stream.

More than 100 people came out to the March 3 meeting, to either support or oppose a resolution designating the county a Second Amendment/Legal Gun Rights county.

The system could have handled that many, said Network Administrator Graham Thorstensen, one of two IT workers who ran the new system.

“It can handle up to 6,000,” said Network Administrator Bob Barr, after it worked perfectly during the meeting.

County Administrator Jerry DelRosso said the county is now identifying potential locations for a drive-thru test site, after Federal Emergency Management Agency funds became available for New Jersey to set up such sites. The county also is being asked to consider a regional site, he said.

Atlantic County is closing its building in Atlantic City to the public Thursday, said DelRosso. County workers will still do their jobs but will communicate with the public via phone, internet and drop box. The foyer will be open for those applying for social service benefits to leave their proof of residence and other documents.

In Cape May County, which has a high percentage of residents over 60, both the Surrogate’s Office and the County Clerk’s Office are closed to the public. Both are still operating and doing business over the phone and internet, and through regular mail, officials said.

Cape May County Health Officer Kevin Thomas is recommending that all businesses limit employee and public interaction, and restrict the number of customers in a business to no more than 10 at a time.

For Natalie Sendler, director of nursing at the Cape May County Health Department, the problem isn’t getting enough information. It’s information overload, she said.

“We are getting flooded with so much information, sometimes it’s a little bit difficult to keep up with it. It’s ever-changing,” Sendler said. “We absolutely are (getting communications from state and federal authorities), and we appreciate that. We get it daily and even over the weekend.”

She said the state is passing along recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is also communicating directly with county officials and others.

The county’s responsibility is to get information to local health care providers and other levels of government, and to be a resource for education, she said.

The county has not recommended that municipalities close their public buildings but has provided information to be used in making that decision.

“We are leaving it to municipalities,” Sendler said.

To date, Cape May City, Dennis Township, Lower Township, Stone Harbor, West Wildwood and Wildwood Crest in Cape May County have closed their municipal buildings to the public. In most cases, workers are on the job and doing municipal business online, over the phone and via mail and drop box. Woodbine operations remain with limited access to Borough Hall by the public.

For a while, the Cape May County Park & Zoo in Middle Township remained open, closing only the indoor animal enclosure buildings. But on Monday, the county decided to close the zoo and park altogether, along with all branches of the county library system.

“We are trying to be as cautious as possible,” Sendler said.

Cape May County also is limiting its Fare Free Transportation service to medical trips for life-saving treatments like dialysis, chemotherapy, radiation therapy and infusion therapy; and to in-county shopping trips.

At the ACUA, workers are encouraged not to congregate in offices and to eat lunch separately, but so far the authority hasn’t started a work-from-home program. That may change as the needs of workers change, Dovey said. The IT department is figuring out how to set up office workers — like those who handle payroll and customer service — to work from home if needed.

The ACUA has 280 workers, Dovey said, about 100 of whom are unionized members of the Local 68 Operating Engineers.

“Absenteeism is not an issue right now. This is the first test — the first day of school closings,” Dovey said. “There was more absenteeism today (Tuesday), but it’s manageable. We anticipate it is going to get more difficult as time goes on.”

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

Tags

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments