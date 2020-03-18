There are no options for working from home when your job is collecting trash and recycling, disposing of it or running a wastewater treatment plant.
Many workers at the Atlantic County Utilities Authority do those kinds of essential jobs, and the authority is continuing its work without interruption through the COVID-19 crisis — but using social distancing as much as possible, Executive Director Rick Dovey said.
“The drivers and laborers in the trucks can do it to a limited degree. It doesn’t seem to be an issue so far,” Dovey said.
The amount of cleaning the ACUA is doing on its trucks and work spaces, however, has doubled, he said.
All levels of government are making changes to adjust to the COVID-19 outbreak, but county government workers come in contact with large numbers of people from multiple towns, potentially putting them at increased risk of contracting the virus.
At Tuesday’s freeholder meeting, Atlantic County Public Health Officer Patricia Diamond said her department has monitored 25 people since Feb. 2 who have come back from China. Her staff keeps in contact for two weeks, while they self-quarantine at home. None has developed symptoms, she said, and the county remains without a case of the new coronavirus.
Americans flying back from China or Iran must go through one of 11 airports set up to screen them, she said, then her department is contacted if the person lives in the county.
The freeholder meeting was live-streamed for the first time, to allow members of the public to watch from home, ask questions and make comments in real time. No members of the public attended, and it was a good thing, because there were only about a dozen chairs left in the room once seats were spaced out for social distancing. The technical setup for live-streaming also took up a huge part of the small room.
There was nothing controversial on the agenda, so only 14 people used the live stream.
More than 100 people came out to the March 3 meeting, to either support or oppose a resolution designating the county a Second Amendment/Legal Gun Rights county.
The system could have handled that many, said Network Administrator Graham Thorstensen, one of two IT workers who ran the new system.
“It can handle up to 6,000,” said Network Administrator Bob Barr, after it worked perfectly during the meeting.
County Administrator Jerry DelRosso said the county is now identifying potential locations for a drive-thru test site, after Federal Emergency Management Agency funds became available for New Jersey to set up such sites. The county also is being asked to consider a regional site, he said.
Atlantic County is closing its building in Atlantic City to the public Thursday, said DelRosso. County workers will still do their jobs but will communicate with the public via phone, internet and drop box. The foyer will be open for those applying for social service benefits to leave their proof of residence and other documents.
In Cape May County, which has a high percentage of residents over 60, both the Surrogate’s Office and the County Clerk’s Office are closed to the public. Both are still operating and doing business over the phone and internet, and through regular mail, officials said.
Cape May County Health Officer Kevin Thomas is recommending that all businesses limit employee and public interaction, and restrict the number of customers in a business to no more than 10 at a time.
For Natalie Sendler, director of nursing at the Cape May County Health Department, the problem isn’t getting enough information. It’s information overload, she said.
“We are getting flooded with so much information, sometimes it’s a little bit difficult to keep up with it. It’s ever-changing,” Sendler said. “We absolutely are (getting communications from state and federal authorities), and we appreciate that. We get it daily and even over the weekend.”
She said the state is passing along recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is also communicating directly with county officials and others.
The county’s responsibility is to get information to local health care providers and other levels of government, and to be a resource for education, she said.
The county has not recommended that municipalities close their public buildings but has provided information to be used in making that decision.
“We are leaving it to municipalities,” Sendler said.
To date, Cape May City, Dennis Township, Lower Township, Stone Harbor, West Wildwood and Wildwood Crest in Cape May County have closed their municipal buildings to the public. In most cases, workers are on the job and doing municipal business online, over the phone and via mail and drop box. Woodbine operations remain with limited access to Borough Hall by the public.
For a while, the Cape May County Park & Zoo in Middle Township remained open, closing only the indoor animal enclosure buildings. But on Monday, the county decided to close the zoo and park altogether, along with all branches of the county library system.
“We are trying to be as cautious as possible,” Sendler said.
Cape May County also is limiting its Fare Free Transportation service to medical trips for life-saving treatments like dialysis, chemotherapy, radiation therapy and infusion therapy; and to in-county shopping trips.
At the ACUA, workers are encouraged not to congregate in offices and to eat lunch separately, but so far the authority hasn’t started a work-from-home program. That may change as the needs of workers change, Dovey said. The IT department is figuring out how to set up office workers — like those who handle payroll and customer service — to work from home if needed.
The ACUA has 280 workers, Dovey said, about 100 of whom are unionized members of the Local 68 Operating Engineers.
“Absenteeism is not an issue right now. This is the first test — the first day of school closings,” Dovey said. “There was more absenteeism today (Tuesday), but it’s manageable. We anticipate it is going to get more difficult as time goes on.”
Flyers Skate Zone is closed
The Flyers Skate Zone has postponed all of their lessons, hockey and rink activities until March 31.
Somers Point Bayfest has been canceled
Somers Point Bayfest 2020 has been canceled based on federal and state recommendations.
Bayfest for next year has already been scheduled for April 24, 2021.
Wildwood Fishing & Boating Expo canceled
The Fishing & Boating Expo at the Wildwood Convention Center has been cancelled, according to event promoter Gerry Vessels.
Hamilton Township parks and playgrounds close
All Hamilton Township parks and playgrounds are closed until further notice.
Cumberland Players cancel 'Harvey' production
The Cumberland Players has canceled it's production of "Harvey," originally scheduled for May 1 to 9.
As soon as the CDC's recommendation that no events larger than 50 people is removed, new dates will be posted on all the group's social media outlets, website and emailed to patrons. A representative will reach out to those who have purchased tickets in advance so that tickets can be moved to the new dates.
For any questions regarding these changes, email ticket@cumberlandplayers.com.
Cumberland County Library closes
The Cumberland County Library closed Tuesday.
County-wide cancelations, closings in Cape May
List of cancellations and interruption of government services:
- Crest Haven Nursing home has restricted all visitors from entering their facility.
- A travel ban for employees going outside of the county has been enacted, effective 3/10.
- All public events scheduled in which the public would be attending are suspended, effective March 16.
- County employees are restricted from attending meetings with the public.
- The Cape May County Parks & Zoo is closed until further notice.
- All Cape May County Senior Centers are closed until further notice, effective March 16.
- All Election Board Polling Classes have been canceled until further notice.
- Cape May County Heath Care Resource Day scheduled on April 4 has been canceled.
- The Cape May County Library branches are closed, and all events are canceled until further notice.
- Reporting requirements have been suspended for all participants in the Sheriff’s Labor Assistance Program (SLAP) through March 31, 2020.
- All US Coast Guard recruits confined to base and no graduation ceremony
- The Surrogates Office will be closed to the public. It will remain open and fully staffed with completion of necessary services over the telephone, Internet, and regular mail.
Escape at the Shore closes until further notice
Escape At The Shore in Northfield announced Monday that they are closing their doors with no reopening date.
Charlie's Bar in Somers Point closes its doors
Charlie's Bar in Somers Point closed its doors Tuesday for dine-in and take-out, according to a post on their Facebook page.
Lower Township municipal buildings close
Lower Township is open for business, but closed to the public, according to a news release from the township. Town hall has a drop box for any communications residents want to drop off, but the doors will be locked. Lower Township Municipal Court is closed. All group activities and programs at both the Recreation Center and Millman Center are also canceled until further notice. All outdoor recreation facilities will remain open for public use until further notice. The Public Works Department will continue normal operations.
Ocean City Tabernacle postpones events
The following events scheduled at the Ocean City Tabernacle have been postponed:
- The FCA Coaches’ Breakfast scheduled for Saturday, March 21
- The OC Women of Faith Conference scheduled for Saturday, March 21
- The OCYC Open Gym Night scheduled for Saturday, March 21
- The Living Last Supper scheduled for Friday & Saturday, April 9 & 10
- The Word of Life Reverb event scheduled for Friday, April 17
- The Sidewalk Prophets Concert scheduled for Tuesday, April 28
- The Atlantic Christian School Legacy Gala scheduled for Friday, May 1
Wildwood Crest to close all municipal buildings to public Wednesday
Wildwood Crest officials have ordered the closure of all municipal buildings to the public starting Wednesday, including borough hall, the Crest Pier Recreation Center, the Joseph Von Savage Memorial Pool, the Wildwood Crest Ambulance Corps building and Wildwood Crest Volunteer Fire Company No. 1.
Borough staff will be available via telephone and email during normal business hours.
For more information, contact Wildwood Crest Borough Hall at 609-522-5176.
Cumberland County Surrogate ceases in-person meetings
The Cumberland County Surrogate Court is ceasing all in-person meetings with the public until further notice, deferring to telephone, fax, mail and email communications.
Phone: 856-453-4800
Fax: 856-451-7356
Mail: 60 West Broad Street, Suite A-111, Bridgeton, NJ 08302
Sea Isle City municipal closings
The Sea Isle City Welcome Center, all Public Works Buildings, the Trash and Recycling Depot and all Public Bathrooms are closed to the public until further notice. The lobby of City Hall will remain open to the public.
In addition:
- Sea Isle City’s free Rabies Clinic for Cats and Dogs on March 21 is cancelled.
- Sea Isle City’s 2020 Easter Program & Egg Hunt on April 1 is cancelled.
- The start date for the sale of Municipal Parking Permits is changed from April 1 to May 1. Parking permits will NOT be available prior to May 1.
- All civic meetings and recreation programs that normally take place at City facilities are postponed until further notice (with the exception of City Council meetings, which will follow their regular schedule).
- All municipal bills, fees and fines are still in effect. The public is encouraged to pay bills online or by mail whenever possible.
- All Cape May County Library branches (including the Sea Isle City branch) will be closed from March 17 through at least March 31.
Coronavirus keeps Eagle Theatre from producing next show
The Eagle Theatre in Hammonton will not be staging its next production, "Back to the Warning Track," when it was originally scheduled, which was April 24 to May 17.
The Centers for Disease Control's recommendation that no events larger than 50 people be held for the next two months would eliminate a large portion of the scheduled run of "Back to the Warning Track," which led to the theatre deciding not to produce the show ar this time.
The Eagle Theatre will be contacting ticketholders at a later date when it has a better understanding of what the future will look like, to let the public know what it plans to do about re-scheduling or producing "Back to the Warning Track."
Like its fellow performing arts organizations, the Eagle Theatre will be affected by lost ticket sales.
Even in the best of times, ticket sales cover about half of the Eagle Theatre's operating budget. The theatre depends on donations for the rest of the funds to operate the theatre.
The Eagle Theatre invites the public to consider a special contribution to help it mitigate the adverse impact on the theater family by supporting Eagle Theatre at this time.
Pleasantville municipal buildings closed to the public
Due to the current situation regarding regarding COVID-19, all municipal buildings will be closed to the public until further notice.
Employees are expected to report as scheduled to their work areas. Any employee unable to work due to personal issues stemming for the COVID-19 outbreak is urged to report same to their supervisor for accommodations.
Signs will be posted instructing the public in need of assistance to call 609-484-3600 to be directed to be specific department they need.
MAC cancels or postpones all public programming
The Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities is either canceling or postponing all its sponsored programming including several tours.
Tours of the the Physick House Museum, the Cape May Lighthouse, the World War II lookout tower and all trolley tours are canceled through April 2. All regularly scheduled tours, events and activities that conclude before 8 p.m. will resume on April 3, at least until further notice.
The Negro League Baseball Weekend, a cooperative event with local nonprofit and business partners, originally scheduled for April 3 to 5 has been canceled.
For virtual tours of historic sites and facilities and updates regarding the MAC's programming schedule, visit capemaymac.org.
Ocean City Jazz Collective performances postponed
Performances of the Ocean City Jazz Collective Series scheduled for March 30 and April 13 have been postponed due to the increase concern about the new coronavirus and the possibility of COVID-19 contagion.
Plans are to reschedule these dates at a later time.
Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival
The Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival will be postponed until August, event officials said Monday afternoon.
“During this time of world-wide uncertainty, we must do our part to help combat the spread of this virus, which unfortunately, means the rescheduling of our beloved event,” according to a news release from Good Time Tricycle Productions, the company that puts on the event.
All tickets purchased for the April dates will be honored for the rescheduled August dates, which are Aug. 7 and Aug. 8.
New Jersey Motorsports Park closed until further notice
New Jersey Motorsports Park announced it will close to the public until further notice.
This closure will include the entire NJMP facility and will affect all daily track rentals and events, all Tempest Karting operations and events, Finish Line Pub operations and events, and all catering activities and events. The management staff will continue to report to work and will be available to answer calls and concerns during this time.
The decision to reschedule major events will be made at a future time and will be in accordance with any recommendations from the CDC and State of New Jersey Office of Emergency Management.
“The health of our customers and employees is our major priority at this time. New Jersey Motorsports Park will take whatever actions are necessary to ensure that we are following the protocol set forth by the Center for Disease Control,” said NJMP President Brad Scott in a statement.
Vineland ‘Mix, Mingle & Meet’ event is canceled
Vineland’s “Mix, Mingle & Meet” event, scheduled for Wednesday at Vegans Are Us has been canceled.
For more information on this and all Main Street Vineland events, call the Main Street Vineland office at 856-794-8653, visit the organization’s website at www.TheAve.biz, or visit the organization’s Facebook page.
Ocean County keeps parks open, closes visitor and nature centers
Ocean County Parks and Recreation will be keeping its 27 parks and two golf courses open to the public, but closing the visitor and nature centers until further notice.
Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office to suspend certain services
Sheriff Sales, public fingerprinting and the taking of public DNA samples will not take place until April 16, according to a news release.
Vineland municipal courts postpone hearings
All Vineland municipal court sessions between March 16 and March 27 have been postponed, a city spokesperson said.
New court dates will be assigned in the coming days and notices will be sent out. Residents are also urged to not visit the court house unless absolutely necessary.
Phone lines will remain in operation. Payments can be made via mail or where eligible on-line at njmcdirect.com.
Vineland meetings canceled
Please be advised the meetings of the following boards have been cancelled for the month of March 2020:
- Vineland Industrial Commission
- Vineland Development Corporation
- Vineland Revolving Loan Fund, LLC
North Wildwood closes city buildings
All city buildings in the City of North Wildwood are closed to the general public until further notice. Recreation programs are also canceled.
“It is important now that we do our best to protect our most vulnerable, at risk, and through the closing of our public buildings to the general public, we are doing just that,” said Mayor Patrick Rosenello. “We ask our residents and property-owners to please be patient during this difficult time, and we will keep the public updated of any new policies and procedures in the coming days and weeks as they become available.”
Middle Township municipal closings
The Devico Senior Center is closed, with programs canceled until further notice, as well as the township recreation buildings. Municipal court is canceled for the nest two weeks.
Town Hall, as well as the Construction, Zoning and Public Works will be closed to the public but fully staffed.
Visit middletownship.com for a directory of phone numbers and emails for each department or call Administration at 609-465-8732.
The Township Committee meeting 6 p.m. on March 16 will be held as planned, but the 4 p.m. work session is canceled.
“While this meeting is open to the public by law, we would encourage folks to review the agenda and send any comments or questions electronically,” according to a news release. “We will try to post the minutes of the meeting to our website as promptly as possible.”
Hamilton Regional Municipal Court closes
The Hamilton Township Municipal building including the court office will remain open during normal business hours. Residents may access the court office between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday to pay a ticket, make a payment on an installment plan, pay a Public Defender fee, apply for the Fresh Start program, make a records request or to conduct any other business with the course.
New court notices will be sent out with a date and time for your appearance. If your address has changed, please notify the court immediately.
You may reach the court office between the hours stated above at 609-625-6621.
Wildwood Crest postpones a meeting for downtown redevelopment until May
WILDWOOD CREST — A meeting to discuss future plans for redevelopment of the downtown business district on New Jersey Avenue, scheduled for March 28, has been postponed until May 16, at 10 a.m., according to a release from the borough.
The move is due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19, according to the release.
The meeting will be held at Wildwood Crest Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 at Rambler Road and Pacific Avenue. Tentative designs plans will be available for viewing and a public question-and-answer session will be held.
Jewish Family Service of Atlantic and Cape May counties cancels annual cocktail party
Jewish Family Service of Atlantic and Cape May counties has cancelled its 13th Annual JFS Cocktail Party, scheduled to take place on March 28 at the Gold Nugget in Atlantic City.
Morey's Piers and Resorts postpones opening
Morey's Piers and Resorts is postponing it’s opening day until Mother’s Day weekend, May 9-10, according to a news release from the company.
New Jersey DMV offices closed for two weeks
New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission Chief Administrator Sue Fulton has announced that all New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission agency and road testing facilities will be closed effective immediately as a measure to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. We anticipate re-opening in two weeks, on Monday, March 30, 2020.
All driver licenses, non-driver IDs, vehicle registrations, and inspection stickers expiring before May 31 have been extended by two months.
Most renewals, replacements, changes of address, and other transactions can be processed online at NJMVC.gov
Avalon closing borough buildings, cancelling meetings
Avalon is closing borough buildings and cancelling meetings in response to the spread of COVID-19, Public Information Officer Scott Wahl said in a release.
Avalon Community Hall and the Avalon Senior Center are closed through April 10, Wahl said Monday. Outdoor facilities, like playgrounds and basketball courts, will remain open.
Avalon Borough Hall remains open, but the borough urges residents who need a question answered call the office instead of visit in person. Surfaces in the building will be sanitized on a daily basis. Restrooms at Surfside Park on 30th Street will remain open.
The Avalon Environmental Commission meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, is cancelled. The Avalon Garden Club's Appreciation Breakfast scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, is cancelled. All scheduled events at the Community Hall, library and senior center are cancelled through April 10. Avalon Home and Land Owners Association's Community Connections event on Saturday, April 11, is cancelled and won't be rescheduled.
“This is the time to listen to the experts and take the necessary steps to make sure our community is as reasonably protected as possible from coronavirus”, Mayor Marty Pagliughi said. “We continue to receive new information and guidance and our Borough policies will be dictated by this information and adjusted accordingly.”
New Jersey courts postpone in-person proceedings
In-person Superior Court proceedings scheduled for Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17 will be postponed, Chief Justice Stuart Rabner announced Sunday night. During that time, the Judiciary will prepare to shift to virtual participation for attorneys, litigants and all court users, with extremely limited exceptions.
“On a typical court day, hundreds if not thousands of attorneys, litigants, and inmates appear in courts throughout the state. We are limiting physical interactions in our courts and shifting to video and phone conferencing options for attorneys, litigants and the public,” Chief Justice Rabner said.
Attorneys and litigants scheduled to appear for in-person matters at the trial level of the Superior Court and Tax Court on Monday and Tuesday should await notice of a new hearing date. Ongoing jury trials will continue as announced.
Critical court operations necessary to public safety or the administration of justice will continue. Emergent applications, as well as Extreme Risk Protective Orders and domestic violence temporary restraining orders submitted through local police departments, will continue to be accepted. The court also will continue to hold first appearance hearings and pretrial detention hearings.
Questions about individual cases should be directed to the relevant court offices. Updated information regarding court operations will continue to be made available at njcourts.gov.
Chick-fil-A to close dining rooms to limit person-to-person contact
Chick-fil-A will be suspending service in its restaurants' dining rooms to limit person-to-person contact while COVID-19 spreads, the chain said Sunday in a release.
Some restaurants will offer drive-thru service only, while others will continue to offer takeout, delivery and mobile orders.
In an effort to manage the evolving impact of coronavirus on our communities, we are temporarily closing our dining room seating to help limit person-to-person contact. Learn more: https://t.co/ydEgPsrFTm— Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) March 16, 2020
Longport cancels workshop meeting
Longport Board of Commissioners canceled its workshop session for Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Borough Hall. Instead, the regular Commissioners meeting will begin at 4 p.m on Wednesday. Residents will be able to participate in the public portions of the meeting via telephone by calling (425) 436-6368 and using the access code 779021.
Residents planning to attend the public meeting session are urged to follow CDC guidelines.
Those with compromised immune systems or other chronic medical conditions are urged to listen to the proceedings remotely.
Margate library closes until further notice
Margate City Public Library and the Margate Historical Society will be closed until further notice as of 4 p.m. Monday. All programs and operations at the library and historical society are suspended. No fines will be charged.
Katz JCC to close for at least two weeks
The Katz JCC will be closing effective tonight Monday, March 16 at 8 p.m. for a two week period or until further notice. This closure includes the Fitness & Aquatics Center, all programs and services including the Early Childhood Education Program and all fitness wing services.
Cape May County Park and Zoo closes, other county services affected
Cape May County Park and Zoo, Cape May County Library branches and all senior centers are closed to the public as of March 17.
The Cape May County Surrogates Office and County Clerk's Office will be closed to the public but remain open and fully staffed to complete necessary services over the telephone, and through Internet and regular mail.
Passport applicants, notaries public and couples requesting marriage ceremonies are asked to call for a future appointment.
Primary Election candidates for county offices are requested to call ahead for Primary Election petition filing. Primary election petitions are due on or before Monday, March 30 by 4:00 p.m.
Cape May County Clerk’s Office is available at 609-465-1010 and through email: rita.fulginiti@co.cape-may.nj.us or fax at 609-465-8625. For more information see capemaycountyclerk.com/.
The Clerk hopes to reopen to the public March 31.
Fare Free Transportation in Cape May County will only provide medical trips for dialysis, chemotherapy, radiation therapy and infusion therapy (life-saving treatments) and in-county shopping trips, also starting March 17 and until further notice.
Some municipal buildings close in Cape May County
The municipal buildings of West Wildwood and Wildwood Crest will be closed due to the Covid-19 outbreak.
Borough business may be conducted online, over the phone and through the mail, West Wildwood officials said.
Sewer and tax bills may be paid online at www.westwildwood.org and through a drop-box outside Borough Hall on Neptune Avenue.
In Wildwood Crest, all municipal buildings will be closed to the public effective Wednesday, March 18, and until further notice in response to concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
This includes borough hall, the Crest Pier Recreation Center, the Joseph Von Savage Memorial Pool, the Wildwood Crest Ambulance Corps building and Wildwood Crest Volunteer Fire Company No. 1, officials said.
Borough staff will be available via telephone and email during normal business hours.
Most borough meetings scheduled from March 18 through the end of the month (subject to change) have been canceled. This includes the Tourism Development Commission and Recreation Commission meetings on March 18 and the Green Team meeting on March 24.
The Wildwood Crest Board of Commissioners meeting scheduled for Wednesday, March 25, at 5:30 p.m. at Wildwood Crest Borough Hall, will be held as planned. Individuals from the public may attend the meeting at their own discretion. The borough plans to provide a live video stream of the meeting on its official Facebook page.
The Recycling Center at the Wildwood Crest Department of Public Works will remain open to the public for the drop-off of trash and recyclables during the center’s normal winter hours (7 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday; 3-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday).
Those needing to make tax and/or sewer payments should do so online through the wildwoodcrest.org website or by using the drop box outside of borough hall.
Those interested in picking up permits or wishing to drop off applications should call or email the specific department that handles such issues or send an email to info@wildwoodcrest.org.
Those with business with the municipal court should call 609-729-3818 for updated information. Parking tickets can be paid online at njmcdirect.com.
Open registration for beach storage box rentals will be held as scheduled beginning Monday, March 23, at 9 a.m. All registration will be taken online through the borough website at wildwoodcrest.org.
For further information, contact Wildwood Crest Borough Hall at (609) 522-5176.
Sea Isle City's Community Lodge and Recreation Building closed
SEA ISLE CITY — The Community Lodge and the Recreation Center are both closed until further notice, according to a release from the city. All events scheduled for both facilities are cancelled until further notice.
Ocean City closing all recreation facilities, cancelling all public events through end of April
OCEAN CITY — All recreational facilities will be closed and all planned public events through the end of April will be cancelled as the city monitors the spread of the new coronavirus, said Ocean City Public Information Officer Doug Bergen.
The Ocean City Community Center, which includes the Ocean City Free Public Library, Aquatic and Fitness Center, Arts Center, Historical Museum and Senior Center, plus the Ocean City Sports and Civic Center and other city facilities also will be closed. All Recreation Department programs are suspended until further notice, Bergen said in a release Sunday.
Upcoming scheduled events through the end of April are canceled, including the OC Con Comic and Memorabilia Show, Girls Weekend, the Great Egg Hunts on the beach, Easter Sunrise Service, the Doo Dah Parade and Mr. Mature beauty pageant.
All public meetings of boards and commissions, except for City Council, are postponed until further notice, Bergen said.
City Hall and the Knight Building will stay open. Access to the public, however, will be limited, Bergen said.
“As I mentioned in my update on Friday, there is no need to panic,” Mayor Jay Gillian said. “If we all work together to follow these guidelines, we can help protect the community from the worst of this virus.”
AtlantiCare to drastically limit visitors in response to spread of COVID-19
AtlantiCare will ban nearly all visitors to its hospitals in accordance with New Jersey Hospital Association’s voluntary guidelines, according to a post on the medical facility's Twitter page Sunday afternoon.
There are limited exceptions. Visitors for patients in hospice or end-of-life care will be chosen on a case-by-case basis. Maternity, pediatric and emergency patients can have one visitor or support person. Patients having same-day, outpatient surgeries can have one visitor.
Visitors and support persons will be screened for symptoms of flu, coronavirus and other illness.
Atlantic City Boys & Girls Club to remain open Monday, March 16
The Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City will remain open on Monday, March 16, according to COO Torrie Garvin.
Daily updates will be available on the chapter's Facebook and Instagram pages, Garvin said.
Police in Lower Twp. and Middle Twp. will take non-emergency reports over phone
The Middle Township Police Department and the Lower Township Police Department Saturday evening said they would be looking to take any reports from residents that are non-emergencies and do not require the collection of evidence over the phone.
The change is to cut down on unnecessary interactions that could spread the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19, the two departments said in separate news releases.
Dispatchers will take callers' information and an officer will reach out in a "timely manner," Lower Township Police said.
The two departments stressed that the change was only for minor reports and was to protect the vulnerable populations in the community who could be easily infected with careless interactions.
"We feel that because our officers interact with many people throughout the day, having them unnecessarily interact with residents, many of which are considered ‘vulnerable’, is a prudent and judicious approach to limiting a possible exposure," Middle Township said in the release.
Katz Jewish Community Center in Margate
Katz Jewish Community Center in Margate will remain open during normal business hours for the time being. Various programs will be rescheduled, and the following will be cancelled beginning March 15:
- Group Fitness Classes
- Aquatics Classes
- Swim Lessons
- Swim Team
The Upcoming Events section of Katz's website will provide specific updates.
Barnegat Town Hall closed
The Township of Barnegat announced the following Saturday:
- Starting Monday, March 16, the town hall, recreation/community center and township owned buildings will be closed to the general public (excepting the police department vestibule). The public will only be allowed to enter with an appointment if they've answered no to the these screeing questions. Are you having flu-like symptoms such as cough, fever or shortness of breath? In the last 14 days have you traveled to a high-risk area for transmission of COVID-19 (mostly Europe or China)? Have you been in close contact with someone who is confirmed or is being evaluated for COVID-19?
- Township offices will be fully staffed. Citizens will be required to phone, email or postal mail their business. Where available, payments will be taken over the phone or can be left in the drop box in front of Town Hall. Online services and forms can be found on the township's website.
- No changes will be made to trash or recycling pick-ups.
Municipal Directory: 609-698-0080
Departmental Extension:
Public Works: Trash/Recycling: 120
Tax/Water Collector: 140, 142, 143
Tax Assessor: 147
Building Permits: 114, 150, 153
Planning/Zoning Board: 155
Code Enforcement: 159
Recreation: 130, 132, 122
Finance: 164
Municipal Clerk: 174, 190
Registrar Vital Statistics: 176
W/S Utility Maintenance: 609-698-6185
Middle Township announcements
Middle Township Mayor Tim Donohue announced Saturday afternoon, the following measures:
- All programs at the Devico Senior Center are cancelled until further notice.
- All indoor programs and activities at recreation centers are cancelled.
- Spring sports scrimmages and games are postponed.
- The Homework Club at the MLK Center will continue while schools are open.
- Outdoor facilities will remain open to the public.
- As ordered by the state, Middle Township Municipal Court dates are cancelled through the end of March.
- Town Hall will remain open. All those in need of municipal services are encouraged to communicate by email or phone when possible.
- The police department will be releasing new protocols related to officers response to minor, not emergency, calls for service.
Ocean City PTA's A Night in Monte Carlo
Given the recent recommendations of the Cape May County Health Department, a decision has been made to postpone the Night in Monte Carlo casino event scheduled for March 21 at the Sea Isle City Yacht Club. A new date will be set.
Absecon Little League
The Absecon Athletic & Social Club and Absecon Little League have suspended all practices and games effective immediately, the city says.
Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the South Jersey Shore
The board of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the South Jersey Shore in Galloway Township decided Thursday to suspend all activities at its UU Center for four weeks, and longer if warranted. Worship will still happen online, as will twice weekly pastoral chat sessions which will be broadcast on ZOOM.
Cape May MAC cancels two programs
In an abundance of caution for our attendees, The Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities (MAC) announces cancellation of two public programs:
Wednesday, March 18 at noon
Lunch & Learn: Wonderful Women of World War II, with Rich Chiemingo
Heroes overseas and on the home front, the women of World War II: who they were, what they accomplished and why they should be remembered. Cape May United Methodist Church, 635 Washington St., Cape May.
Wednesday, March 25 at noon
Lunch & Learn: Fabulous First Ladies (Part II), with Mary Stewart
The second half of MAC’s popular Fabulous First Ladies series. Cape May United Methodist Church, 635 Washington St., Cape May.
Project Prom at Kensington Furniture in Northfield
An annual drive to give away 2,000 prom dresses to local girls has been postponed to mid-April due to COVID-19 fears, organizer Rene Kane wrote in an email Friday.
A message to Kane from Kensington said the store wanted to minimize the number of people inside it at a given time.
"Today, 40 girls left with dresses and huge smiles on their faces. We shed a few happy tears, which made us all feel that the work involved to put this together was worth it," Kane wrote in an email. "We left all the racks as if we will be back."
Project Prom originally was scheduled to run Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
South Jersey Jazz Society cancels performances
The South Jersey Jazz Society announced Friday that it was suspending all performances until mid-April.
Mission Point Church
Mission Point Church in Somers Point sent an email to parishioners Friday evening saying Sunday services on March 15 and March 22 have been canceled. The church also will not hold its junior and senior high youth group meetings on March 15 and 19. Also, its Mothers of Preschoolers ministry will not meet on March 17. For more information, go to the church's website at mymissionpoint.com.
Avalon Library and History Center cancel programming
The Avalon Free Public Library and History Center has canceled all programming through April 10, according to a news release from the library. However, the library will remain open from patrons with normal hours of operation.
For updates, visit avalonfreelibrary.org.
Atlantic City Boardwalk Committee Meeting canceled
The Atlantic City Boardwalk Committee Meeting, scheduled for March 18, has been canceled. The next meeting is scheduled for April 8.
Wildwoods Spring Bridal Expo has been postponed
The Wildwoods Convention Center and the Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce has postponed The Wildwoods Spring Bridal Expo scheduled for this Sunday, March 15, to a date TBD.
98 Degrees show in Atlantic City postponed
The 98 Degrees show scheduled for April 18 at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino has been postponed to July 11.
Cape May police cancel comedy night
The Cape May Police Department have canceled comedy night.
Cape May Point Planning Board meeting postponed
The Cape May Point Planning Board meeting scheduled for March 18 has been postponed, according to a news release from the board. The next regularly scheduled meeting is April 15.
Atlantic City Free Public Library to close
The Atlantic City Free Public Library will temporarily close its two locations, effective Monday at 1 p.m. The Main Library and Richmond Branch Library will remain closed until April 20.
Fresh Start Church moves gathering from in-person to online
Fresh Start Church has moved all face-to-face gatherings online over concerns for the spread of COVID-19. Volunteer teams will not be meeting. Instead, they encouraged those who would attend to watch one of the four online gatherings they have planned for Sunday at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
St. Patrick's Day Parade canceled in North Wildwood
NORTH WILDWOOD - The St. Patrick's Day celebration and parade, which was supposed to start at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at City Hall, has been canceled. Participants were to include VFW Color Guard, Vietnam Veterans of America, Irish Pipe Brigade, Emerald Society and Miss North Wildwood.
Sea Isle City's St. Patrick's Day Parade is postponed
SEA ISLE CITY - The Shriner's Hospital benefit that was scheduled to take place on Friday at KIX-McNutley's on 63 Street has been postponed until April 17.
Sea Isle City's 2020 Saint Patrick's Day Parade, which was originally scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed until April 18.
Additional information about events taking place in Sea Isle City has been placed at visitsicnj.com
Cage Fury Fighting Championships at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
🚨 CFFC 82 POSTPONED 🚨 pic.twitter.com/odKCEg3Yhf— Cage Fury Fighting Championships (CFFC) (@CFFCMMA) March 12, 2020
Gov. Murphy recommends canceling all events of 250 or more people
Governor Phil Murphy Thursday recommended that all events of 250 or more people in New Jersey — including concerts, parades and sporting events — be cancelled to "flatten the curve" of COVID-19 cases.
For all events still being held, Murphy said, state officials encourage attendees to practice common sense hygiene, like washing hands routinely. They also suggest that people who do not feel well stay home, and that everyone try to maintain a six-foot distance from others.
“Our frontline efforts right now must be to aggressively mitigate the potential for exposure and further spread. We are taking this step because social distancing works," Murphy said in the statement. "It is our best chance to ‘flatten the curve’ and mitigate the chance of rapid spread, so we can respond to this public health emergency in an even more focused manner.”
'Guys and Dolls' at Holy Spirit High School
Due to rising concerns around COVID-19, Holy Spirit has decided to cancel/postpone a dress rehearsal scheduled for Sunday.
The school will update if it reschedules the event.
Somers Point non-school-related activities
Somers Point School District is limiting after-hours usage to school-sponsored activities only until further notice, effective immediately. This includes Coach Woody’s Saturday Basketball Camp.
Atlantic City St. Patrick's Day Parade
Mayor Marty Small Sr. announced this afternoon that the Parade, scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m., has been cancelled.
Margaret Mace School afterschool activities
Margaret Mace School in North Wildwood has postponed sporting events and large afterschool events until further notice. This includes Thursday's volleyball game against St. Mary's of Vineland.
Stockton University events
The following previously announced public events at Stockton University have been canceled:
• March 14: Pinelands Short Course at Galloway campus
• March 14: Aunt Mary Pat at Dante Hall in Atlantic City
• March 15: Lines on the Pines at the Galloway campus
• March 22: Bay Atlantic Symphony at the Performing Arts Center
• March 24: Cape Atlantic Regional College Fair
• March 27: The Byrne Brothers at the Performing Arts Center
• March 28: Pirates of Penzance at the Performing Arts Center
• April 2: Stockton Chamber Players at the Performing Arts Center
• April 3: Think Pink Floyd at the Performing Arts Center
• All Spring Break athletic field trips
New Jersey Special Olympics basketball championships
The New Jersey Special Olympics basketball championships scheduled to be played in the Wildwoods March 28-29 has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns
United States Air Force Heritage Brass Concert postponed
The free concert of the United States Air Force Heritage Brass of the USAF Heritage of American Band, originally scheduled for Saturday, March 14, at the Landis Theater in Vineland, has been postponed. They will reschedule all of the band's New Jersey concert dates, and further information will be forthcoming when that happens.
Reception for HERstory exhibit at Noyes Arts Garage
The reception for the African American Heritage Museum of Southern NJ exhibit, entitled Talking About HERstory, which focuses on dozens of African American South Jersey women, has been postponed from Friday to 1 to 2 p.m. April 11 in the Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City.
Lines on the Pines
The event was scheduled for Sunday at Stockton University.
Air Force Band Concert in Ocean City
The current tour of the brass ensemble of the U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band, including a free show that had been scheduled for March 15 at the Ocean City Music Pier, has been canceled. The city hopes to reschedule the performance at a later date.
Adam Sandler at Hard Rock
Hey you guys. We've been looking forward to this upcoming tour for a long time but after a lot of thought we have decided to postpone the March dates. Health officials say that large gatherings should be avoided to help stop or prevent the spread of the coronavirus, so we will—— Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) March 11, 2020
Adam Sandler's March 14 show at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City has been postponed. No new date is listed on the venue's website.
Avalon’s Shop-A-Holics event
Originally scheduled for March 12-14 at The Princeton and The Whitebrier in Avalon, the “Avalon Shop-A-Holics Weekend” has been canceled due to the spread of COVID-19. It will not be rescheduled.
