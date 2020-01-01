MARGATE — Dan DiOrio’s family has been participating in the Robert’s Place Polar Bear Plunge for 22 years, ever since his grandparents bought a shore house in Ventnor.
Each year, the family comes dressed in embroidered royal blue robes ready to run into the chilly Atlantic Ocean to start the new year.
But this year was a little different.
Five minutes before the plunge, DiOrio, 30, pulled his soon-to-be fiancee, Erika Dlugosz, 29, down by the water to take a photo. Then a relative tossed him a small velvet box.
Dlugosz looked confused before looking up at DiOrio. After telling her how much he loved her, DiOrio got down on one knee where the water met the sand and asked her to marry him.
“Now it’s all making sense,” Dlugosz said while wiping happy tears from her cheeks. “All of these random people are here with us that don’t normally come for the plunge.”
Even though Dlugosz has done the plunge in previous years, she’s never too happy about it.
“This is usually my worst day of the year,” she said. “I’m completely surprised. It’ll be worth it now.”
DiOrio said plunging into the water with his new fiancee, both of whom live in Philadelphia, was “a consummation of the engagement.”
“I give her the ring, and then we jump in the water,” he said.
The Margate plunge started more than 25 years ago with just 25 firefighters from Atlantic City racing into the water, said Christine Brewster, owner of Robert’s Place and organizer of the event.
Now, the New Year’s Day event — one of several in the region along with Atlantic City, Brigantine and Ocean City — brings out about 1,500 people.
“A lot of families come out,” she said. “Tons of kids.”
While Brewster has never done the plunge — she said it’s way too cold — her brother and kids braced the frigid waters.
“I’m not crazy,” she said. “Only the crazies do it.”
But even though she doesn’t dip her toe into the January Atlantic, the event brings her joy each year.
“Everybody is just so happy and so excited,” she said. “It’s like we don’t even worry about the night before, it’s all about today.”
Somers Point resident Fran Bates, 68, agreed. She’s plunged on New Year’s Day on and off since 2011.
“I think it's just for the fun of it,” she said. “It's just a little tradition and here you are and why not.”
She also had a bathing suit and monogrammed robe, printed with the years she’s participated in the plunge.
For 2020 and the next decade, she wants to continue to have “good health, a little prosperity and to keep all of our friends safe and healthy.”
And her favorite part of the plunge?
“When they say, ‘Let’s go!’ and watching all of these people just go in.”
