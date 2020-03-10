Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
ATLANTIC CITY — Two residents of the resort will join a group of 20 runners in a 250-mile relay from New York City to Washington, D.C., later this month to raise awareness of Down syndrome and issues surrounding people born with it.
Lorena Chica and fiance Chris Filiciello have three children; an 8-year old, a 9-month old and 3-year old Mateo. Mateo was born with Down syndrome.
"It's pretty much a race to let everyone know it's a blessing to know someone or to have a kid with Down syndrome," Chica said. "We don't want them to feel sorry for them or for us. We want everyone to treat Mateo or someone with Down syndrome just the same."
The third annual Run for 3.21 is organized by the National Down Syndrome Society and sets off from the stairs of the United Nations in Manhattan at 6 a.m. March 19.
The participants will run roughly four-mile legs in pairs over a route that passes through Princeton, Philadelphia, Wilmington, Baltimore and, finally, D.C. They'll finish together on the steps of the Capital Building on March 21, World Down Syndrome Day.
"As a group we'll run the first 3.21 miles, and then as a group all the runners will run the last leg of 3.21 miles," said Filiciello, 38, who formerly served as Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian's chief of staff. "In between we'll be in two vans either in front of or behind the runners so we'll be right there cheering them on and resting nonstop until we get to Washington, D.C."
Both the length of each stage and the date are intentional. Down syndrome is caused by having an extra (third) copy of the 21st chromosome. The run starts at the U.N. to signify international observance of Down syndrome and ends at the Capitol to raise awareness among lawmakers of legal issues the Down syndrome community would like to see addressed, including the loss of social security benefits when two people with Down syndrome get married and the lack of access to organ transplants, the couple said.
"We also want to give hope to new parents who have just got the news they're going to have a child with Down syndrome," Chica said. "We don't put any limitations on Mateo just because he has an extra 21st chromosome."
Over the past couple of weeks, the couple have been getting into shape for their 25-mile portion of the quickly approaching run. Chica, 38, is a physician's assistant in North Jersey, and Filiciello teaches history at the Emma C. Attales Middle School in Absecon.
"I've been trying to get back in shape since having our 9-month old," Chica said. "We've been training as much as we can, obviously taking turns watching the kids."
Mateo will stay with Chica's family in Maryland during the run but will be there at the Capitol when they arrive.
"Mateo has accomplished a lot, so we feel as parents our job is to advocate but also to share him with the world and to expose him to as much as possible," Filiciello said.
Since his birth, Mateo has continued to amaze his parents, Filiciello said.
"As a 3-year-old he knows all the letters of the alphabet, can count to 20 and knows his colors," he said. "He enjoys reading and learning. He's just a pleasure to have in our family, and everywhere we go he touches people's lives and he doesn't even know it."
One of those instances was Our Lady Star of the Sea school's international night in November. Mateo jumped out of his stroller halfway through the evening to run onstage for a dance contest. He won, beating 20 other kids in front of hundreds of strangers.
That gave Chica and Filiciello the idea for Wednesday night's fundraising Dance-A-Thon at the school. Our Lady Principal Carol Spina agreed immediately and helped the couple organize and advertise the event.
"It's open to the public and anyone who wants to come. It's a $25 donation, and they can dance their little hearts out," Filiciello said.
Anyone wishing to contribute to the fundraising effort but unable to attend the Dance-A-Thon can donate at classy.org/team/269649. Funds go to the National Down Syndrome Society's advocacy and support efforts.
