ATLANTIC CITY — It was a cool 55 degrees Saturday evening. While the ever-present lines in front of Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall had been canceled for the evening, people were still out and about.

Some had to work, some needed the exercise and others just needed to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

Egg Harbor Township's Bill Spirokostas had just walked his wife to her service job at a Boardwalk casino.

He was concerned the United States hadn't taken the same measures his birth-country of Greece did to tackle COVID-19 when they shut down cafes, shopping malls and the like.

"I think the casinos are going to close," he said. "Me and her are going to stay home."

Gov. Phil Murphy on Saturday said he did not plan to order the casinos to close.

Others were more lightly concerned. Debora Black and husband Steve Kapturkiewicz drove 45 minutes from Williamstown, Gloucester County, to stretch their legs.

"You can't stay locked up forever," Black said. "We're just taking the precautions they ask us to."

She's concerned people aren't taking it seriously enough and that Kapturkiewicz will bring it home from work. He works in retail and has a lot of exposure to people all day. His concerns lie elsewhere.

"I got a little upset because baseball is supposed to start," he said.

Jay Perez and a friend were down from Fort Lee, Bergen County — where more than a third of the state's reported cases have been — to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. They weren't the only ones out but said numbers were definitely lower than normal.

"We've been really safe washing our hands, not touching door knobs, carrying napkins and just being sanitary," Perez said. We're trying to not just stay home. I think a lot of it is fear."

Perez wasn't surprised fewer people were out than usual but said there are advantages to those who do get out, such as bar specials and not dealing with the crowds.

"I think the vendors have been trying to get people to come in," he said.

Overall, the people out expressed comfort with being in a public space with others and said the key was to take the recommended precautions of washing hands and being careful what you touch.

Life goes on, and some of that living is done among others.