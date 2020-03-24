The state is experiencing a severe blood shortage at a time when area medical facilities are scrambling to prepare for the rising number of cases in the COVID-19 outbreak.
As Gov. Phil Murphy has announced closures and orders for people to observe social distancing, the state blood supply is in dire need of replenishment. The Red Cross has had to cancel 120 blood drives in the state since March 10, resulting in the loss of more than 4,500 donations so far.
"We're going to be in this critical shortage, and it's going to take us a long time to get back the supply," said Alana Mauger, communications manager for the Red Cross Blood Services region covering all of New Jersey, Delaware and southeast Pennsylvania.
The Red Cross is the largest single supplier of blood regionally and nationally. For the region, the organization needs to collect 600 one-pint donations a day to supply approximately 130 area hospitals and trauma centers.
"Hospitals have a one-day supply of blood for patients right now, we like to have a minimum of five days," Mauger said.
Blood drives have been cancelled in large part because most of the locations where they are generally held, like schools, are currently shut down.
"There's a lot of people willing to donate, but the issue is finding the sites to hold the drives, Mauger said. "We're encouraging people to make appointments."
Appointments allow the Red Cross to comply with social distancing guidelines by keeping donors six feet apart.
Mauger noted that because the donation sites are regulated controlled environments, they're not considered a mass gathering.
Everyone from the medical personnel who draw the blood to donors are currently required to have their temperatures checked before they enter the clinic, Mauger said. Individuals are asked to use hand sanitizer and staff are doing additional sanitizing of common surfaces to keep things as clean and safe as possible.
William Todd, M.D. and James Pond, M.D. are the laboratory medical directors of AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center and Shore Medical Center, respectively. Both hospitals receive all of their blood supplies from the Red Cross.
According to Todd, AtlantiCare trasfuses 6,000 units of red blood cells a year or a little more than 16 units a day.
"Red Cross has alerted us that there is an impending severe blood shortage," Todd said. "They recommend AtlantiCare triage transfusions and conserve the blood supply."
Dr. Pond at Shore has received the same message.
"We are told by the ARC (American Red Cross) that they expect the blood supplies to become severely constrained by next week," Pond said. "We strongly encourage community members to help by supporting local blood drive donations in our area."
There is an emergency need for all types of blood but a critical need for type O. O positive is the most common type of blood and can be donated to anyone with a positive blood type. O negative is the universal donor as it can be given to anyone.
The Red Cross asks anyone who's visited China, Italy, Iran, Hong Kong or South Korea to defer their donations for 28 days upon returning to the United States. The same 28-day deferment is in effect for anyone who's had close contact with someone positive for COVID-19.
"Blood donations are safe and they save lives, especially in times of great need," Pond said.
Anyone wishing to donate blood through the Red Cross can find up to date appointments at redcrossblood.org.
