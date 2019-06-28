ATLANTIC CITY — A two-car accident on Route 30 and Gramercy Avenue in the city this morning downed a traffic light in the westbound lane.

One white pick up truck was turned over onto the driver's side.

No word yet on injuries.

Traffic is backed up westbound as Atlantic City police direct traffic around the accident.

This story is developing. Check back for details.

