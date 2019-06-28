A car accident on Route 30 and Gramercy Ave this morning downed a traffic light in the westbound lane. Traffic is stalled westbound as Atlantic City police and fire clear the scene @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/Xvt2GdyM0b— Amanda Auble (@AublePressofAC) June 28, 2019
ATLANTIC CITY — A two-car accident on Route 30 and Gramercy Avenue in the city this morning downed a traffic light in the westbound lane.
One white pick up truck was turned over onto the driver's side.
No word yet on injuries.
Traffic is backed up westbound as Atlantic City police direct traffic around the accident.
This story is developing. Check back for details.
Traffic has resumed the westbound lanes. Police remain on scene to direct traffic around the fallen traffic light and pole. pic.twitter.com/onOvJssXwf— Amanda Auble (@AublePressofAC) June 28, 2019
