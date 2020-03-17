ATLANTIC CITY — The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, the city and Atlantic City Electric are working together to execute a citywide streetlight repair and improvement project.

The CRDA approved an intergovernmental agreement, not to exceed $500,000, with Atlantic City for the inspection, repair and maintenance of street lights Tuesday afternoon. The goal is to have a significant number of the city's streetlights fixed or repaired by Memorial Day, CRDA Executive Director Matt Doherty said.

The impact the new coronavirus is having on day-to-day life, as well as government operations, could affect that timetable, he said.

CRDA and the city are working with Atlantic City Electric and private businesses to determine who owns which of the nearly 13,000 streetlights in the city.

State Department of Community Affairs Deputy Commissioner Rob Long said Gov. Phil Murphy wants to move quickly on the project.

The CRDA held its monthly meeting Tuesday without members of the public and with the Board of Directors phoning in as part of a larger effort to minimize the risk of exposure and potential spread to COVID-19.

The board approved nearly $1.25 million in grant agreements for seasonal entertainment in Atlantic City, including the Broadway on the Boardwalk series, Mardi Gras AC Summer Concert series, Boardwalk Summer Concert series, Tribute Tuesday Concert series, 2020 Summer Concerts at Gardner's Basin and the Chicken Bone Beach Jazz Concert series.

The Atlantic City Arts Foundation was awarded $50,000.

CRDA also extended a $500,000 fund reservation for the city's Holocaust Memorial, as the organization behind the project continues fundraising efforts for the other half of the $1 million needed to erect the memorial.

The exterior LED board on Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall will be replaced. The $235,985 contract was awarded to Eastern Sign Tech LLC.

Finally, the board approved collective bargaining agreements for 10 employees within the Special Improvement District Division that will run until April 30, 2023.