ATLANTIC CITY — The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority voted Tuesday to reimburse the nonprofit Friends of Jean Webster Inc. up to $300,000 for money it spent on a church later deemed unsuitable for its free meal program.
The group will retain title to the property, and the CRDA will hold a lien on it, said Board Chairman Robert Mulcahy. If and when the group sells it, the CRDA will recoup some or all of its funds.
For many years, the nonprofit ran Sister Jean’s Kitchen, a free hot-meal program, out of Victory First Presbyterian Church, next to the CRDA property at Pennsylvania and Pacific avenues.
ATLANTIC CITY — With the future of Sister Jean’s Kitchen still unclear, the Salvation Army i…
But the kitchen has not operated since it was evicted in February, after the city deemed the building unsafe.
The group found out the previous year that a plan to renovate St. Monica’s Church at 108 N. Pennsylvania Ave. — which it bought for $246,000 in 2017 — would be too expensive for the CRDA to fund.
Sister Jean’s had been serving about 300 meals a day when it closed.
“This is one of those tough issues we have had here,” Mulcahy said.
He said the reimbursement will include the purchase price plus any interest and the cost of an environmental investigation.
“This was a good-faith effort, part of the whole John Brooks movement,” said Mulcahy of the agreement to move the John Brooks Recovery Center, a drug rehab program, and Sister Jean’s out of the Tourism District. “There was agreement among all of us if it didn’t work out we would reimburse them.”
The Friends’ executive director, the Rev. John Scotland, declined to say anything to the board when given the chance before the vote.
He left soon after the vote, declining comment other than to say that the Friends group was still meeting regularly and had not decided whether it will try to reopen elsewhere.
The CRDA had agreed to fund the $1 million renovation of St. Monica’s until a contractor determined the project would cost much more. Then the funding lapsed.
ATLANTIC CITY — City officials have deemed the 163-year-old church that houses Sister Jean’s…
Sister Jean’s Kitchen was started by the late city resident Jean Webster decades ago, when she served hot meals out of her home.
The Atlantic City Rescue Mission and Salvation Army have stepped up to provide meals in its place.
The Victory church building was damaged by Hurricane Sandy in 2012 and its condition continued to deteriorate, causing the city to deem it unsafe, according to Dale Finch, director of the city’s Department of Licensing and Inspection.
Mistakes, poor communication and inaction led to the city’s closing of Sister Jean’s Kitchen…
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.