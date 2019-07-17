ATLANTIC CITY — A 27-foot boat is on fire in the Golden Nugget Marina.
Fire crews responded to the marina before 8 a.m. for the fully-involved fire, according to reports.
Fire Chief Scott Evans said that one man was injured and treated by EMS for possible burns.
Evans said firefighters had difficulty running hose lines down the dock and carrying equipment in the narrow space.
The Coast Guard also responded by boat and helped put out the fire.
The fire was under control in 20 minutes.
This story is developing. Check back for details.
Atlantic City firefighters spray down a boat that caught fire in the Golden Nugget Marina. Witnesses from a few slips away say they heard an explosion and then smelled the smoke. @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/dkjNnDlO1U— Amanda Auble (@AublePressofAC) July 17, 2019
