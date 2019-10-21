BRIDGETON — Officials held a ceremony Monday mark the official ground breaking of Cumberland County's new jail.
The jail will be adjacent to South Woods State Prison on Burlington Road, according to a news release from the county.
The plan for the jail will have several phases, which will include demolition of the old jail, which is adjacent to the county courthouse, and an addition to the courthouse.
The addition will allow the county to do something about the HVAC system at the courthouse, which the release called "outdated and expensive to operate."
The new jail will share a power plant with the prison.
"The power plant will provide electricity as well as hot and cold water bor both head and air conditioning at a fraction of the cost charged currently," Freeholder Director Darlene Barber said.
Construction of the new jail, the first phase of the project, is expected to be completed during spring 2021, the release said.
