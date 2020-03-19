You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
top story

Cumberland County confirms its first case of COVID-19

  • 0
  • 2 min to read
Virus Outbreak-Connecticut
Jessica Hill

Cumberland County has its first confirmed case of COVID-19, according to a statement from the county. 

The county declined to give any information about the person citing privacy concerns. 

Earlier today, the Cape May County Department of Health announced a second positive COVID-19 test result in the county, bring the total to two.

The first positive case was a 30-year-old man visiting from New York City. The latest case is a 32-year-old man from the county. He is isolated at home and recovering, the county said in a news release.

There are 318 new positive test results for COVID-19 throughout the state, Gov. Phil Murphy said during a Thursday briefing, bringing the total to 742.

So far, three cases of the novel coronavirus have been identified in Atlantic County, one in Cape May County and none in Cumberland County.

“Let me just say as clearly as I can,” Murphy said. “We have expected these numbers. As you combine a reality of at least some community spread with an aggressive expansion of testing … we knew the number of positive results would go up.”

“These numbers will, I am certain sooner than later, go into the many thousands,” he added.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Thursday's new numbers included four additional deaths, bringing the total to nine, including a Monmouth County woman in her 70s, an Ocean County man in his 70s, an Essex County man in his 60s and a Bergen County man in his 30s, state Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said.

“In the total of nine deaths, we have confirmed that three appear to be associated with a long-term care facility,” Persichilli said.

Murphy said all personal care businesses, including barber shops, spas, nail and eyelash salons and tattoo parlors, will close at 8 p.m. Thursday until further notice. He also said he will be signing an executive order that will suspend all removal of individuals as a result of evictions or foreclosures.

“We simply cannot have families already anxious over their health anxious they’re going to lose a roof over their heads,” he said.

Stockton University announced Thursday that instruction for the remainder of the spring semester will be delivered remotely beginning Wednesday.

Co-curricular activities that can be delivered remotely will be done in that format for the remainder of the semester, as well.

Students who currently reside on campus will be asked to move out and return home. The move-out is scheduled for Monday.

Officials from the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference said Wednesday that two people on the floor during tournament games what have tested positive for COVID-19.

One or both of the people were on the floor during two games at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City earlier this month as well as two other games out of state, according to a news release.

Here are the games:

  • Saturday, March 7: Maine at Vermont at Patrick Gym (Burlington, VT) – America East Tournament quarterfinal.
  • Monday, March 9: UIC vs. Wright State at Indiana Farmers Coliseum (Indianapolis, IN) - Horizon League Tournament semifinal.
  • Tuesday, March 10: Manhattan vs. Fairfield at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall (Atlantic City, NJ) – Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament 1st round.
  • Wednesday, March 11: Manhattan vs. Siena at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall (Atlantic City, NJ) – Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal.

Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health

Organizers are adhering to guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as state and federal governments, MAAC officials said in the release.

A Pennsylvania resident who was on Rowan University’s Glassboro campus March 7 has also tested positive for the disease, according to a news release from the school.

The person exhibited no symptoms until March 9 and is in self-isolation at home, according to the release. The room and building have been cleaned on their normal schedule several times and the university is in the process of notifying those who had direct contact with the person during a workshop and relaying them to the Gloucester County Health Department and CDC guidelines to self-quarantine for 14 days since their last contact with the individual.

The health department believes that the risk to the campus community from this case to be low, according to the release.

What is closed or canceled as COVID-19 concerns increase?

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News