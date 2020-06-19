Five members of the Cumberland County Board of Chosen Freeholders voted Tuesday to censure fellow Freeholder Jack Surrency over a written statement in which he accused county officials of misappropriating funds, according to information released by Jody Hirata, the clerk to the board.
Surrency accused county officials of misappropriating more than $386,000 to pay for disinfecting services at the county jail from March through June, Hirata said.
All of the Democrats on the board voted for the censure, except Surrency. Republican Douglas Albrecht also voted against the measure.
Albrecht said Thursday he voted no because he did not agree on how it was done. He said he had no written information on the motion prior to the vote and thought censure motions should be based on actions done in the chamber while working as a freeholder.
BRIDGETON — The union representing correctional officers at the Cumberland County jail has e…
Surrency said Wednesday the vote to censure him was politically motivated by the upcoming July 7 primary. He accused his fellow board members of being upset with him and trying to make him angry.
"I'm doing what they don't want me to do," Surrency said.
Fellow Democratic Freeholder Carol Musso is running for re-election with Bruce Cooper and George Castellini as part of the Cumberland County Regular Democratic Organization.
Surrency is running for re-election with Donna Pearson and Tracey Wells-Huggins under the banner of the Progressive Democrats for Cumberland County.
'They’re not testing anybody in there': Cumberland jail officials quiet on inmate testing, officers seek transparency
BRIDGETON — When inmates at the Cumberland County jail complain of symptoms related to COVID…
"They are trying to bait me. I'm sticking to the issue," Surrency said.
Surrency submitted a package of reforms to the board clerk May 12 aimed at combating the spread of COVID-19 at the county jail. The board voted 6-1 on May 19 against the resolutions Surrency submitted.
Freeholder Director Joseph Derella said Surrency's public statements accusing county officials of misappropriating funds were an attack on not only the county administrator and her staff but also the members of the freeholder board, who approved the expenditure for COVID-19 related disinfection of county facilities, according to Hirata.
At the close of the freeholder work session Tuesday, county Administrator Kim Wood can be heard during an audio recording of the meeting saying she was surprised and shocked by an article online over the weekend that talked about misappropriating funds. She wrote a letter that she read during the meeting, directed at Surrency.
BRIDGETON — A Cumberland County Democratic official has called for an apology and, if not, a…
"Never in my 33 years of government experience have I ever, ever had my integrity or the way that I operate ever been questioned," Wood said before she read her statement.
The COVID-19 disinfection-related expenditure was authorized by two resolutions approved by the freeholders April 28 and May 26, said Wood in her statement.
Surrency seconded the motion to approve a resolution to authorize extraordinary expenditures for COVID-19 related expenses and voted in favor of a second resolution authorizing the payment of the very same disinfecting service invoices he publicly described as unauthorized, Wood said.
The invoices included the cost to disinfect all county facilities, including three disinfection treatments at the Cumberland County jail, in contrast to Surrency's statements that the money related only to the jail, Wood said. She also read a list of all the county buildings that were disinfected.
BRIDGETON — Friction between two Cumberland County freeholders is growing after officials al…
Surrency said Thursday he did vote in April for the $3 million in emergency funds and in May for the $392,830 that was awarded to Holden Facility Services to disinfect all county facilites in April and May, but he wanted a further breakdown and details of both expenditures.
During the audio recording of the meeting, Wood said Surrency failed to contact her office prior to publishing what she described as the "defamatory" accusation and indicated that a simple phone call would have clarified any confusion he may have had over the cost of disinfection services.
At the conclusion of Wood's remarks, she provided Surrency with a letter demanding a written public retraction be posted on the Facebook site "Progressive Democrats for Cumberland" and Insider NJ.
Surrency said Thursday he would not provide the retraction.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.